How To Use A Wi-Fi Heatmap To Improve Your Connection

According to NetSpot, a Wi-Fi heatmap is a color-coded map of a space (e.g., house, office, classroom) that shows how strong the wireless connection is in certain areas. It typically follows the traffic-light color coding, where green has the strongest signal, yellow has a somewhat strong signal, and red has the weakest signal.

What makes heatmaps a great tool for improving your Wi-Fi connection is that they can help you plan your network coverage appropriately. When you know which areas receive the weakest signal, you can add new access points or relocate your router to eliminate the Wi-Fi dead zones and optimize your network. The heatmaps will also give you a better understanding of how your wireless signal is distributed across your space, as well as what object signal interference like walls and large furniture you need to account for.

Wi-Fi heatmaps are different from speed tests in that the latter will only show you the maximum speed of the device you're using at that particular point in your space. On the other hand, heatmaps display the bigger picture of your signal strength. For instance, it can tell you that half of your kitchen has a good (green) signal, while the other half has a weaker (yellow) signal. If you're using a speed test only, you won't know exactly where the signal strength drops.