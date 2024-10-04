How To Group Lights In Google Home: A Complete Guide

Smart lights have revolutionized our home lives, adding convenience with the ability to adjust bulbs across an entire household without needing to get out of bed. The best Google Home compatible devices add security, entertainment, and more to the mix. But along with those new conveniences come a new set of frustrations. Fumbling around in the dark as you navigate the Google Home app, hunting for the lights you need amid a sea of toggles for your various smart home devices, begins to feel like a Sisyphean task after the umpteenth time you've had to do it. One Threads user humorously summed the situation up perfectly:

However, with a few minutes of setup, you can make your smart home lighting much more convenient by grouping lights together. That way, you'll be able to turn on all the lights in your living room at the same time, or turn off every light downstairs when you retire to your bedroom for the evening.

There are several ways to group lights inside of Google Home. The easiest is grouping your lights by room, which is the way Home organizes your lights by default. Frustratingly, if you want to get more granular with your groupings, Home doesn't make it easy to do so. But don't give up yet. Using the step-by-step techniques in this guide, you'll be able to customize your smart lights to your heart's content. Without further preamble, here's how to group lights in Google Home.

