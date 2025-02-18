6 Gadgets That Can Help Keep Porch Pirates Away From Your Packages
There is no doubt that online shopping has made a world of a difference for consumers and sellers alike. With global shipping, we have access to millions of online retailers that can provide goods at varying price points that we would have struggled to find locally. For many of us, opening packages from our favorite stores can be an incredibly satisfying experience. That is, of course, when a porch pirate hasn't taken it away from us, literally.
In general, the safest way to receive your packages is by being there in person, but there's always a chance that some of your packages arrive before you do. After all, many of us work long hours, travel, or have responsibilities outside our homes. Unfortunately, when packages are left outside for too long, some people take it as an invitation to be stolen.
In many ways, losing a package or two can even be seen as a right of passage for online shoppers in the United States, given that a quarter of people have claimed to experience it at least once. To keep your precious purchases away from bad actors, we've listed some interesting new gadgets and smart systems that may be able to help keep them safe. You can learn more about how we've chosen them at the end of the article, but if you're ready to get a package that can save your other packages, you can keep reading to know your options.
Chamberlain Smart Garage System
In 2017, Amazon launched the Amazon Key, which lets Prime members receive packages from authorized personnel directly in their garages. Upon scanning your delivery details, the designated driver is granted one-time access into your garage where they can leave your package. For Amazon deliveries, in-garage deliveries usually cost $1.99.
However, the retail giant does offer an Amazon Day with Key Delivery option, where they deliver all of your packages to your garage for free for one day each week. For people who are always traveling and don't have any urgent deliveries, this option is a great way to secure your packages, as well as save a few dollars in the process. For this to work, you'll need to have an Amazon Smart Key-compatible smart system, like the Chamberlain Smart Garage Opener.
For only $29.98, the Chamberlain Smart Garage Opener doesn't just let you receive your packages via Amazon Key, but it will also let you know when they actually do it. Using the MYQ app, you can get real-time notifications, so you know if the package has been delivered when Amazon says it was. Apart from your Amazon driver, you can also give other people access to your garage as well. So, if you need anyone to check on your packages, you can enable access remotely from your phone. And if you're on the fence about how useful it is, it has an average of 4.3 stars from over a hundred thousand users on Amazon.
Blink Outdoor 4
One of Amazon's top outdoor motion detectors is the Blink Outdoor 4, which has an average rating of 4.1 stars from over 35,000 buyers. Apart from high definition views during the day, it has night vision for those times you forget packages overnight. Since it has a two-year battery life, you can place it almost anywhere, including within close proximity to your typical delivery spot.
With its Blink subscription plan, you also get the added person detection benefit, which basically tells you if someone is at your door (and maybe trying to steal a package or two). Afterward, you can use the two-way audio to scare them off. Each camera comes with a 30-day trial period, so you can decide if the subscription is worth it for your needs.
If you just want a motion detector camera for just your packages, you can get one unit for only $99.99. In some cases, Amazon does sell pre-owned, certified refurbished options that can be a little bit cheaper, or you can even make use of its 20% trade-in offers. But if you did have an older model, the Outdoor 4 may not be compatible with your existing accessories. If you want to upgrade security across your whole home, there are also bundles for up to eight camera systems, as well as added subscription plans. Because it's part of the Amazon ecosystem, you'll be able to integrate it with existing Alexa-powered devices in your home, such as the Echo Show 5.
WiZ Home Monitoring System
When one thinks about lights, it's not always immediately that we think about them as a way to keep thieves away. However, it's now possible to use motion detecting smart light systems to simulate the presence of someone being at home (even if you're not). In 2023, we talked about Signify's WiZ Motion Detecting Smart Light, which not only detect when someone is around, but also trigger different lights to turn on and off based on your settings.
To make use of this system, you will need to invest a minimum of a pair of compatible smart lights. While WiZ offers several types of smart light bulbs in its portfolio, its WiZ Connected 60W LED Smart Light is one of its highest rated products. On Amazon, this particular item, which retails for $10.99, has garnered an average of 4.2 stars from over 14,000 reviews. Although, if your property needs specialized lighting, they also offer everything from down lights to floodlights. For this to work, the lights need to be installed 6.5 feet away from each other.
WiZ's devices are also compatible with a host of other smart home systems, including Amazon's Alexa, Apple's HomeKit, and Google Home. Apart from scaring away potential porch pirates, the WiZ smart lights can be used for a range of other practical applications as well. For example, you can set it to transition between different lighting modes throughout the day or save electricity with its motion sensor technology.
X-Sense Mailbox Alarm
Online shopping packages aren't the only things at risk of being stolen from your front door. For example, things that arrive via mail, like checks, credit card details, and other personal information, can also be targeted by thieves. In the past, we've mentioned some cool ways you can use motion detectors in your home, including being able to check if mail has arrived in your mailbox. However, you can add another layer of protection with alarms, which can make a huge difference in terms of how burglars choose their targets, as well as decrease the likelihood of them going through with the theft.
One quick and easy way to get both is to get the X-Sense Smart Mailbox Alarm. For a little under $40, this mailbox alarm can give you peace of mind in more ways than one. First, you'll get notifications whenever your mailbox is opened, whether it's by someone you know or not. Second, it has a pretty loud sound, which can reach up to 100 dB (or the equivalent of a jet taking off). Third, it has four-year battery life, so you don't have to worry about charging it constantly or it not being able to do its job when there's no electricity. So far, over 700 people have given this mailbox sensor a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. Some other benefits include IP65 weather resistance, including being able to withstand extreme heat (up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit).
Ring Video Doorbell
For packages that are at risk of being stolen on your porch, a video doorbell can give you a closer look at a potential thief's appearance more than the typical camera, which can make it easier to track them down. These days, one of the most popular and highly-rated video doorbells you can get is the Ring Video Doorbell. The wired Ring Video Doorbell has almost everything you could want — a high-definition camera, real-time alerts triggered with motion detection, an ability to scare thieves away with two-way talk, and easy integration with Amazon's Alexa devices, like the Amazon Echo Show 5. With a $49.99 price tag, over 75,000 homeowners have given it an average of 4.5 stars. Apart from having the option to get 20% off through Amazon's Trade-In program, you can also opt to get a bundle with the Ring Chime for $84.98 or with the Ring Indoor Cam for $109.98.
Alternatively, if you prefer something wireless, the battery-powered version of the Ring Video Doorbell may be a better fit for your needs. Depending on the model and usage, you'll need to recharge it anywhere from a few weeks to months. That said, the Ring doorbell does have some complaints from owners, including having problems after electricity outages, motion detector problems, and security breaches. Apart from the Ring Video Doorbell, some of our other top doorbell cameras recommendations include the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, Nest Doorbell, and Wyze Video Doorbell Pro.
Hyve smart home delivery pod
These days, companies like Hyve are making a gamble that old-school lock boxes are due for an upgrade. Since its release at CES 2025, it has been featured by top tech publications, like CNET and TechRadar. For its smart home delivery pod, Hyve shares that you can expect to have access to several useful features, which includes remote locking, access management, and smart notifications in the form of photos or text. Plus, you may even be notified from which retailer it came from and use it to return packages as well. In terms of deterrence, there's an alarm for when someone does make any attempts.
Apart from keeping thieves at bay, Hyve's other audacious goal is to help you reduce your carbon footprint. To do this, Hyve developed the home pod to be solar-powered, which also reduces the overall hassle of charging it, and mentions removing the need for outer packaging. Although it has yet to hit the shelves, there are no confirmed delivery partners yet, and the verdict is still out there if it can truly hit the mark. You can join the waitlist to be notified when the Hyve Smart Pod will be officially sold to see for yourself. As of writing, Hyve Smart Home Delivery Pods are set to be released from June 2025 onwards in North America, and you'll have the option to get it in two colors: Dove White and Slate Grey.
How these items made it to the list
When it comes to preventing package theft, we considered two important aspects: deter thieves through psychological tactics and make it physically difficult to do so. To do this, we considered visual cues, like smart lights to make it seem like you're home, the presence of multiple types of cameras, and smart alarms, which multiple studies have confirmed to help deter bad actors. Next, we looked into items that can add a layer of difficulty for someone determined to steal your packages, which come in the form of pods or garage systems, as well as smart solutions that work in tandem with existing service providers, such as with Amazon Key.
Afterward, we included items that have been either rated at least four stars by a 100 people or have had positive feedback from reputable publications. Although, it's important to understand that when it comes to any smart devices, especially with smart cameras, you'll need to take additional steps to make sure they're secure. Not to mention, even well-meaning products designed to deter porch pirates, like the Amazon Key, have had a history of security issues in the past.