6 Gadgets That Can Help Keep Porch Pirates Away From Your Packages

There is no doubt that online shopping has made a world of a difference for consumers and sellers alike. With global shipping, we have access to millions of online retailers that can provide goods at varying price points that we would have struggled to find locally. For many of us, opening packages from our favorite stores can be an incredibly satisfying experience. That is, of course, when a porch pirate hasn't taken it away from us, literally.

Advertisement

In general, the safest way to receive your packages is by being there in person, but there's always a chance that some of your packages arrive before you do. After all, many of us work long hours, travel, or have responsibilities outside our homes. Unfortunately, when packages are left outside for too long, some people take it as an invitation to be stolen.

In many ways, losing a package or two can even be seen as a right of passage for online shoppers in the United States, given that a quarter of people have claimed to experience it at least once. To keep your precious purchases away from bad actors, we've listed some interesting new gadgets and smart systems that may be able to help keep them safe. You can learn more about how we've chosen them at the end of the article, but if you're ready to get a package that can save your other packages, you can keep reading to know your options.

Advertisement