5 Of The Best Roku TV Streaming Apps (Other Than Netflix)

There are literally hundreds of apps you can choose from on Roku, which means figuring out which ones are actually worth your time, your bandwidth, and your money can get pretty confusing. A lot of people think that downloading only Netflix will cover all their entertainment needs, but in recent years, the streaming world has changed quite a bit.

If you truly want to cut the cord and get the most out of your Roku device, you will need a selection of carefully chosen apps that do more than just give you on-demand movies. A great app lineup means getting quick access to current events and live sports, having a deep library of the best content, and giving you a reliable place to watch blockbuster movies.

Using a Roku is not like a FireTV Stick or other services, I know this by experience. Don't assume the speeds and reliability are universal. Instead, pick apps that work well on the platform and will give you the best experience. Luckily, I have used every service listed below, and I think these are the best ones you can download right now.