5 Of The Best Roku TV Streaming Apps (Other Than Netflix)
There are literally hundreds of apps you can choose from on Roku, which means figuring out which ones are actually worth your time, your bandwidth, and your money can get pretty confusing. A lot of people think that downloading only Netflix will cover all their entertainment needs, but in recent years, the streaming world has changed quite a bit.
If you truly want to cut the cord and get the most out of your Roku device, you will need a selection of carefully chosen apps that do more than just give you on-demand movies. A great app lineup means getting quick access to current events and live sports, having a deep library of the best content, and giving you a reliable place to watch blockbuster movies.
Using a Roku is not like a FireTV Stick or other services, I know this by experience. Don't assume the speeds and reliability are universal. Instead, pick apps that work well on the platform and will give you the best experience. Luckily, I have used every service listed below, and I think these are the best ones you can download right now.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a top choice if you love that mix of classic nostalgia and some serious live sports action. The service really makes the most of the huge Paramount vault. This platform is also the only place you can stream entire massive franchises. You get the whole Star Trek universe, "SpongeBob SquarePants", "Paw Patrol", "Landman", and "Tulsa King". This service even made it far in our ranking of ad-free streaming services.
The nostalgia factor is a massive selling point here. You get instant, on-demand access to major back catalogs of classic Nickelodeon shows, lots of Comedy Central stand-up specials, and fan-favorite series like "Frasier" and "Cheers." It's worth noting that the company recently integrated Showtime into the premium tier, and that addition has really deepened the library with lots of acclaimed movies and excellent adult-oriented original series.
Paramount+ also completely fills that gap we all feel when we cut the cable cord because it gives you live access to the NFL on CBS. This means you won't miss those crucial Sunday afternoon matches. You can also stream UEFA Champions League soccer matches, NWSL games, and all the frantic action during NCAA March Madness basketball. I don't recommend anything other than the essential plan unless you really like the old shows on here.
Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video is unique because it works as both a standalone streaming service and a huge digital video aggregation hub all at once. If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, the library of content included with your subscription is massive, offering thousands of films and TV episodes without requiring an additional monthly fee. If you like K-Dramas, I think this is currently the only service that can truly match Netflix in terms of the volume and quality of its Korean television offerings.
Its best feature for Roku users has to be Prime Video channels. Instead of needing to download ten different apps and managing different passwords for them, you can subscribe to those niche channels, like Starz, BritBox, or Paramount+, directly inside the app. This lets you consolidate your billing and services into a single, snappy interface. It keeps you from constantly switching between different applications on your Roku home screen.
Finally, Prime Video is also a video-on-demand store, letting you rent or buy movies that are fresh out of theaters, which is something that purely subscription-based competitors do not offer. I use it pretty often, and I like the additional information granted by X-Ray and the recaps.
Peacock
I have noticed that Peacock has grown a lot over the past decade. It went from being just a niche NBC service to something you really need to have on your streaming list. That is mostly because of how amazing it is with live events and movies. Now it is the only place you can stream huge NBC franchises like "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
Its biggest strength has to be the Pay-One window arrangement it has with Universal Pictures. This setup is awesome because it means huge global blockbusters such as "Oppenheimer" or "Super Mario Bros" here exclusively just a couple of months after they finish their run in theaters. This is actually how I watched both films, and I keep coming back whenever I want to see a movie for free.
If you are a sports fan, you are going to find this service completely vital because of how much live coverage it offers. It includes Sunday Night Football, the Premier League, WWE events, and the Olympics. Even though the service ditched the free tier it launched with, it still offers a military discount.
HBO Max
HBO Max is definitely one of the apps you'll want to have on your Roku. It offers what is probably one of the highest-quality content libraries on any streaming service right now. You get a huge Warner Bros. movie archive, which includes the DC Universe films and the Harry Potter collection, alongside HBO's collection of critically acclaimed series. This gives you a deep vault of content that ranges from shows like "The Wire" and "The Sopranos" to modern cultural phenomena such as "Succession," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus," and "Game of Thrones."
What makes it one of the best apps for people who use Roku is the fact that it recently integrated all of that Discovery+ content. You can now access those gritty dramas and massive blockbusters inside the very same interface as those comfort-watch reality TV shows from HGTV, the Food Network, and TLC.
The service has ad-free plans, but I've used the basic option, which includes ads, and found no problem with it. The commercials don't feel overly long, and you still get all the content that other people use the high tiers for.
Hulu
Hulu is a key service for people using Roku who want to cut the cord but still keep up with traditional television. It really bridges that gap between the classic experience and the great convenience of modern on-demand streaming. A lot of platforms focus on their own exclusive movies or archives, but Hulu sets itself apart by giving you next-day access to current episodes from big broadcast networks.
Hulu comes with ABC, Fox, and FX. This unique next-day availability means you can keep current with popular prime-time shows just 24 hours after they air live. That makes it an essential app for those who have gotten rid of their cable boxes but want to be part of those weekly conversations about network TV. The biggest downside of Hulu is that some previously-available shows are now only on Disney+, but that makes sense, since the Hulu app is being phased out. Hulu content will remain available inside the Disney+ app instead.
Hulu is one of those services I keep coming back to because the commercials are short compared to other apps. I have seen some that are as short as 15 seconds, and I can't remember the last time I had an ad break that was over a minute and a half.
How we chose these streaming apps
I have used every single one of these apps before on my own devices. I have gone through plenty of competitors like Tubi, the Roku Channel, and others, but I always found myself coming back to them. One reason is their capability to connect static libraries with the immediate nature of linear television. Most of these offer sports packages and live shows, or at least full episodes of multiple shows.
We also weighed the selection process heavily on the value-per-dollar proposition. While there are free options around, there are also paid services that are not up to par. Every streaming service chosen gives a lot of content for its price, and keeps adding more reasons to pay into the service, from movies to shows.
Finally, technical performance on Roku hardware was non-negotiable. I can personally verify that each of these five apps support advanced playback features available on Roku, things like 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. They also have snappy navigation that does not lag. This is a crucial consideration given that poorly optimized apps can ruin the experience. By prioritizing these factors, these five apps represent the best alternatives to Netflix if you want to maximize what your Roku TV can do.