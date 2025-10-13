This Popular Streaming Service App Is Being Phased Out By 2026 - Here's What You Need To Know

Disney is looking to streamline its streaming offerings, and part of that involves discontinuing the Hulu app. The platform's content will be merged into the entertainment giant's premier Disney+ service, and the app will be fully phased out in 2026.

Originally owned by a triad of Disney, Fox, and Comcast, Hulu began life as a gauntlet thrown down to Netflix by legacy media corporations when it launched in 2007. It became one of the best streaming services and was home to beloved original series such as "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building." It was also a longtime home for programming from FX, where it streamed acclaimed works like "Reservation Dogs" and longtime favorites like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." It debuted movies like the "Predator" spin-off "Prey," and hosted fan-favorite reboots, including new seasons of animated comedy "Futurama."

Disney acquired Fox in 2019, giving it majority ownership of Hulu. This put it in conflict with Comcast, which wanted out of Hulu's strange co-parenting situation. It took until June 2025 for the two companies to finalize a deal that saw Comcast walk away with $9 billion and Disney attain full custody of the awkward stepchild. Unfortunately, Disney has little need for Hulu. The company found success in the intervening years with its Disney+ service, and Hulu only serves to fragment its subscriber base.

Current Hulu subscribers left wondering what will happen to their favorite content can breathe a sigh of relief: Although Disney is killing it off as a standalone platform, the Hulu brand — and the content it produces — will continue to be available. Here's what Disney has in store for Hulu.