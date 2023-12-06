Disney+ And Hulu Streaming Apps Combine In Beta, Putting All Content In One Place

If you're already subscribed to the Disney Bundle plan, which includes both Disney+ and Hulu, you'll now be able to stream Hulu content directly from the Disney+ app. Called Hulu on Disney+, the new service is part of a beta program that rolls out today, and will let you stream Hulu original titles and other content from its library without needing to switch between apps.

Hulu content will be available on Disney+ as its own sub-app hub, similar to how Marvel, "Star Wars," and Pixar content are presented through their own hub tiles on the Disney+ home page. The new hub will contain thousands of movies and series from Hulu's library and will include Hulu Originals and next-day TV, just as the standalone app does.

Hulu on Disney+ will officially launch in March 2024. According to Disney, the current beta period is to allow time for parents to set up controls and separate profiles for younger members of the household, for whom some of the more adult-oriented content on Hulu may not be appropriate for. Currently, much of Hulu's content is already available on the Disney+ app in international markets. Still, the company wants to maintain its family-focused brand stateside by giving parents the option of restricting more mature content from their children.