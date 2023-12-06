Disney+ And Hulu Streaming Apps Combine In Beta, Putting All Content In One Place
If you're already subscribed to the Disney Bundle plan, which includes both Disney+ and Hulu, you'll now be able to stream Hulu content directly from the Disney+ app. Called Hulu on Disney+, the new service is part of a beta program that rolls out today, and will let you stream Hulu original titles and other content from its library without needing to switch between apps.
Hulu content will be available on Disney+ as its own sub-app hub, similar to how Marvel, "Star Wars," and Pixar content are presented through their own hub tiles on the Disney+ home page. The new hub will contain thousands of movies and series from Hulu's library and will include Hulu Originals and next-day TV, just as the standalone app does.
Hulu on Disney+ will officially launch in March 2024. According to Disney, the current beta period is to allow time for parents to set up controls and separate profiles for younger members of the household, for whom some of the more adult-oriented content on Hulu may not be appropriate for. Currently, much of Hulu's content is already available on the Disney+ app in international markets. Still, the company wants to maintain its family-focused brand stateside by giving parents the option of restricting more mature content from their children.
Disney looks to increase profits as more streamers consider bundling
The access to additional content doesn't mean an increase in price for Disney+, for now. The price for the Disney Bundle Duo, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, is $9.99 per month with ads and $19.99 without ads. The Disney Bundle Trio, which also includes ESPN+, costs $14.99 per month with ads and $24.99 without ads. The standalone Hulu app will remain in place for now, with Premium add-ons and live TV only available on that app and not through Hulu on Disney+.
The addition of a Hulu hub is the latest of several recent changes to the Disney+ platform as the company looks to maximize revenue streams. Earlier this year, Disney began cracking down on password sharing in addition to raising its subscription prices. Other streamers have been doing the same, as the relatively new way of paying for and consuming media continues to evolve and adapt after disrupting the traditional cable model that had defined TV viewing for decades.
It's looking more and more like things are coming full circle as companies consider bundling streaming services together to simplify subscriptions — after initially requiring customers who wanted access to content from platforms like Amazon, Netflix, and more to sign up for and pay separate bills for each. Apple is reportedly considering bundling its content with Paramount+, which has already absorbed Showtime Anytime. Netflix is also looking into similar bundling strategies. While Hulu on Disney+ is a fairly logical move for a corporation that owns both platforms, the new bundle may be a hint of what the streaming landscape as a whole may soon look like.