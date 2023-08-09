Disney+ Price Hike Will Be Followed By Password Sharing Crackdown

Disney has announced the expansion of its ad-free streaming subscriptions to more markets alongside the disappointing news of a price hike across its streaming services. The Basic Disney+ tier with ads isn't getting a price hike and will continue to be available at $7.99 per month, and so will Hulu. But it's the ad-free streaming experience that's going to be more expensive for subscribers starting October 12, 2023. The cheapest ad-free Disney+ plan will soon start at $13.99 per month, which is significantly higher than the current ask of $10.99 per month.

The Duo Basic plan with ads, which bundles Disney+ and Hulu+, will also stick to its $9.99 per month premium. However, Disney is introducing a new ad-free version of this tier that will cost double at $19.99 per month. The Trio Basic plan with ads, which throws ESPN+ into the mix, is increasing from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month. The top-tier Trio Premium bundle without ads will also get a price hike, landing at $24.99 per month, up from the existing damage of $19.99 per month.

A similar price surge is also coming to standalone as well as bundled Hulu plans. The ad-free Hulu+ subscription currently priced at $14.99 per month will jump to the $17.99 per month mark in the coming weeks. The Hulu+ subscription with Live TV and ads included will go for $76.99 per month, up from the current rate of $69.99. The commercial-free version is going from $82.99 per month to $89.99 per month for U.S. customers.