14 Ad-Free Streaming Services, Ranked By Monthly Subscription Cost
Once upon a time, streaming was an ad-free paradise. For a few dollars a month, you could get a subscription to Netflix or one of the other early streaming services and watch whatever you wanted without any interruptions, save for the occasional "are you still watching?" message. Things have changed in the intervening years.
It seems as if there are more and more streaming services popping up and while some are free, most require a monthly subscription. Even with a subscription fee, it's increasingly common for streaming services to be ad-supported, with advertisements loaded up front or, worse, interspersed throughout your favorite shows and movies. Often, platforms offer a more expensive ad-free tier, turning what was once the status quo into a premium experience. In the current streaming economy, if you want to watch something without advertisements, you'll have to pay for it.
Even then, there are exceptions. Sometimes, licensing agreements require advertising during certain programming, even if your plan is ostensibly ad-free. Additionally, many platforms now offer live television, which often comes with the same ad breaks you'd get if you were watching an over-the-air broadcast. If you're looking to reclaim the ad-free streaming experience you were promised, you have options. Here are 14 streaming platforms with ad-free offerings, from the most expensive to the most affordable.
Hulu
Hulu launched in 2007 and, over the last couple of decades, has emerged as one of the most popular streaming platforms. While Hulu has tens of millions of subscribers, they aren't all getting the same viewing experience. Hulu allows you to customize your account with a wide range of plan options, and you can change your plan or add additional bells and whistles at any time.
Bundle options include combining with Disney+, ESPN, HBO Max, and Live TV. You can also add other languages or increase the number of screens you can use at the same time. You can spend as little as $11.99 for a standalone, ad-supported plan, or as much as $99.99 to bundle ad-free Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN. Fortunately, there are ad-free options that won't break the bank.
Hulu Premium gives you access to Hulu content without ads, for $18.99 per month. In addition, Premium allows you to download movies and TV shows so you can watch them offline at your convenience. At least for now, Disney (which owns Hulu) plans to phase out the service by 2026.
Disney+
If you want to rewatch your favorite Disney animated films, Disney Channel original movies, classic Disney Afternoon cartoons, and more, then Disney+ is the streaming platform for you. You can watch your favorite Star Wars content, Pixar movies, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a variety of plans at different price points, depending on if you want ads, bundle with other services, or purchase plan add-ons.
Upgrade options include the ability to bundle with Hulu, ESPN, HBO Max, and NFL+ Premium. You can also add extra users, even if they don't live in the same house, for an additional fee. However, the cost of additional users varies depending on which plan you've selected. The most affordable way to watch Disney+ is with a standalone plan.
Standalone plans begin at $11.99 per month, with ads. You can opt for the same content without any ads with Disney+ Premium, for $18.99 per month or $189.99 per year. In addition to ditching the ads, Disney+ Premium also upgrades your sound from 5.1 to immersive Dolby Atmos audio (provided you've selected compatible content and are watching on a compatible device), and you can download content for offline viewing on up to 10 devices.
HBO Max
HBO, short for Home Box Office, has been a recognizable name in home entertainment for decades. In 2020, HBO joined the streaming era with its own dedicated platform. Since then, the service has undergone a couple of rebrands, changing its name to Max before reverting to HBO Max. Whatever the name, you can watch content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, Cartoon Network, Animal Planet, and more.
HBO Max offers three different plan tiers. The Basic plan option is the most affordable at just $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, but it is ad-supported. The second and third tiers, known as Standard and Premium, are ad-free, though they may feature skippable promotional materials for HBO content before some programs.
The ad-free Standard plan costs $18.49 per month or $184.99 per year and lets you stream on up to two devices at a time and download up to 30 items to watch offline. Premium increases your devices from two to four and lets you download up to 100 items for $22.99 per month or $229.99 annually. You can also bundle with Disney+ and Hulu, add a sports package (with access to live MLB, NHL, NCAA Men's March Madness, U.S. soccer, and more) for an additional fee. You can also add extra members for $7.99 per month.
Netflix
Netflix didn't invent streaming, but it did popularize it. What began as a DVD-by-mail service eventually transitioned to streaming, shuffling the video store into the annals of history in the process. Today, Netflix remains the undisputed leader in the streaming space, with approximately 300 million subscribers worldwide. The name Netflix is practically synonymous with streaming, in the same way that Band-Aid has become synonymous with adhesive bandages. After all, no one ever asks if you want to Tubi and chill.
There are three Netflix plan options to choose from. The most affordable plan, Standard (with ads), costs just $7.99 per month. As the name suggests, this plan is ad-supported and has other limitations. You'll have access to Netflix's in-platform games and most of the TV and movies. Some content will be restricted and marked with a lock symbol. If you want access to the complete Netflix catalogue, you'll need one of the higher tiers: Standard or Premium, both of which are ad-free.
On Standard, you can use two devices at a time and download content for offline viewing. Netflix Premium lets you use four devices at the same time and download content on up to six devices. You'll also get content in 4K Ultra HD and HDR, with Netflix spatial audio, when compatible. The cost for Standard or Premium is $17.99 per month and $24.99 per month, respectively.
Peacock
Launched in the summer of 2020, Peacock is largely the home of NBCUniversal movies and TV shows, with some licensed third-party content. The service has three plans available, only one of which is ad-free. The lowest tier, Select, costs only $7.99 per month but offers a limited library of television from NBCUniversal brands. Even Peacock original content is excluded.
Premium, the middle tier, offers additional programming, including live sports and events, hit movies, and Peacock original programming for $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. While you get access to more entertainment, you'll still be served ads at this middle tier.
If you want to avoid ads altogether on Peacock, Premium Plus is your only option. It features the widest range of content, the ability to download and watch your favorite movies and TV shows offline, and no advertisements. The cost for Premium Plus is $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year.
YouTube Premium
YouTube launched in 2005, and over the last two decades, it has become the internet's premier video platform, home to professional productions and independent creators alike. Anyone can watch YouTube with or without an account, but the standard experience is riddled with advertisements. Depending on the video you select, you could be greeted with advertisements before, during, and after the video.
Today, people use YouTube for a wide range of activities, from watching their favorite internet creators to learning how to change their car's oil or find their favorite music. While ads go a long way toward supporting the platform and its creators, you can also opt for a paid YouTube Premium subscription for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
With Premium, you'll get access to all of YouTube's videos and music without advertising interruptions. You can download videos to watch offline, play your favorite music ad-free with the YouTube Music app, and even watch videos in the background with your screen turned off. For a deeper dive into YouTube Premium, check out SlashGear's list of five things to know before you subscribe.
Paramount+
For fans of "the final frontier," Paramount+ is the go-to destination for all things "Star Trek," but that's just the beginning of what Paramount+ has to offer.
There are two plan options: Essential and Premium. While the Essential plan is more affordable at $7.99 per month, it is ad-supported and offers limited content and functionality. You can't download content, you can't watch CBS live, and there's a limited selection of Showtime series.
By contrast, the Paramount+ Premium plan lets you download content for offline viewing and watch the complete Paramount+ library for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Most importantly for our purposes, there are no ads except when watching live TV. You'll get access to more than 40,000 movies and TV episodes on up to three devices at a time. You'll also get access to sports, including the UEFA Champions League and the NFL on CBS.
Apple TV
You can get an Apple TV subscription a few different ways. First, consumers get three months of Apple TV for free when you purchase an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, etc.). It's also included in an Apple One subscription, which bundles a number of Apple services into one convenient package. You can get an individual Apple Plus subscription for $19.95 per month, a family plan for $25.95 per month, or Apple Plus Premiere for $37.95 per month. At the Premiere level, you'll get 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, and Apple News, alongside access to Apple TV.
The most affordable option, however, is a standalone Apple TV subscription, which runs for just $12.99 per month. At the time of writing, there's also a special Black Friday offer with six months of Apple TV for $5.99 per month, after which it reverts to the usual $12.99 monthly cost. In exchange for a dozen dollars a month, you'll get access to all of Apple TV's content completely ad-free. Moreover, the company has stated it has no intention of adding ads to the platform.
Criterion Channel
The Criterion Collection has long been known for notable classic and contemporary films. The company produces special editions of some of the best movies ever made, with additional features like creator interviews and commentary tracks. Now, you can access the collection through a dedicated streaming service.
The Criterion Channel is one of the best streaming services for movie buffs, offering access to Criterion's streaming library of films and a selection of other classic and modern films, alongside original programming. You'll also get access to documentaries, interviews, commentaries, and more about some of your favorite movies. The platform also offers curated selections from industry insiders, including director Guillermo del Toro, plus a rotating lineup of blockbuster movies, foreign films, independent flicks, and more. And if you can't decide what to watch, you can let the platform choose for you with a continuous stream of Criterion movies 24/7.
A Criterion Channel subscription costs $10.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and everything is always ad-free.
Starz
Starz launched as a paid cable channel in the '90s and, while that legacy experience remains available, the brand has also transitioned to a streaming model as an alternative access point for viewers. On Starz, you can watch a wide range of popular movies, TV shows, and original programming through a conventional cable subscription or by subscribing directly to the streaming service.
The typical cost of a Starz streaming subscription is $10.99 per month or $69.99 per year. However, at the time of writing, the platform is offering a special rate of $2.99 per month for three months or $11.99 for an entire year, making it one of the most affordable streaming platforms currently on offer. Once you've signed up, you can stream content on multiple devices and download movies or TV shows to watch offline. Best of all, content on Starz is "unconditionally ad-free."
BritBox
If you're a fan of British programming, BritBox is the streaming service for you. It aggregates everything from "Being Human" and "Doctor Who" to "Downton Abbey," "Luther," "Mr. Bean," "Red Dwarf," and more.
There are two tiers and three plan options. The Basic plan can be purchased for $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. With the Basic plan, you'll have access to the BritBox content library on up to two devices at once. At the time of writing, you can get your first two months for $2.99 each when you pay for both months up front. You'll be charged the regular price beginning in month three.
The Premiere plan costs $149.99 per year (with no monthly option) and gives you early access to new releases and returning content. You can stream on up to four devices at the same time, download content to watch offline, and stream in 4K UHD, provided you're watching compatible content on a compatible device. You'll also get access to additional content, including hundreds of documentaries via BBC Select. No matter which plan or payment option you choose, all BritBox content is ad-free.
Shudder
While many streaming platforms offer a wide variety of content from every genre, Shudder narrows its focus to horror, suspense, thrillers, and supernatural content. As the name suggests, Shudder is the place you go if you want goosebumps. You can choose from hundreds of horror flicks or watch a stream of curated movies and TV shows on Shudder TV. Shudder also features a collection of exclusive or original content you can't see anywhere else. It's practically a necessity for the horror aficionado.
Shudder is owned by AMC, and you can access it through an AMC+ bundle that includes AMC+, Shudder, and Sundance Now. If you subscribe to AMC+ Premium for $9.99 per month or $95.88 per year, content remains ad-free, but the basic plan for $6.99 per month is ad-supported. However, if you sign up for Shudder directly, there's only one plan tier. Your subscription will cost $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, and there are no ads.
Dropout
The improv comedy show "Very Important People" features host Vic Michaelis and a surprise guest. In each episode, a comedian is given a surprise makeover (usually with significant makeup, prosthetics, and costume elements) and tasked with creating a new character on the spot. Then they get interviewed in character, typically with hilarious results. That's just one example of the sort of programming you're going to find on Dropout, alongside fan favorites like "Game Changer," "Um, Actually," "and "Dimension 20".
Dropout grew out of CollegeHumor and fans of CollegeHumor will find many familiar faces on screen. A subscription to Dropout is just $6.99 per month or $55.99 per year, making it one of the more affordable services currently on the market. There's also a Superfan subscription level for $129.99 per year (currently on sale for $97.49). While a SuperFan account doesn't change your viewing experience, it does help to support the platform and gives you access to exclusive merch, discounts in the Dropout store, and more. NO matter what you choose, all options are ad-free.
Hoopla
Hoopla falls under the banner of Midwest Tape, a company that distributes movies, audiobooks, comics, and more to library branches. Historically, the company has focused on the creation and delivery of physical media, complete with all the barcodes and necessary adjustments to make them library-ready. In the digital age, Hoopla serves as the company's digital arm, delivering content directly to library patrons, without needing to set foot in a physical branch. It also eliminates the need to physically return your selections when you're finished.
It's one of the best services for audiobooks, but it's much more than that. You can access music, movies, books, and more on a wide range of devices, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to smart TVs and streaming devices. It's worth noting that the platform experience may vary from user to user, depending on what your particular library branch has available.
Not only are there no advertisements on Hoopla, but there's also no cost. Hoopla is free to use for end users, provided you have an active library card from a participating library. Just download the app or log in to the website, provide your library information, and start browsing.