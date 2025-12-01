14 Ad-Free Streaming Services, Ranked By Monthly Subscription Cost

Once upon a time, streaming was an ad-free paradise. For a few dollars a month, you could get a subscription to Netflix or one of the other early streaming services and watch whatever you wanted without any interruptions, save for the occasional "are you still watching?" message. Things have changed in the intervening years.

It seems as if there are more and more streaming services popping up and while some are free, most require a monthly subscription. Even with a subscription fee, it's increasingly common for streaming services to be ad-supported, with advertisements loaded up front or, worse, interspersed throughout your favorite shows and movies. Often, platforms offer a more expensive ad-free tier, turning what was once the status quo into a premium experience. In the current streaming economy, if you want to watch something without advertisements, you'll have to pay for it.

Even then, there are exceptions. Sometimes, licensing agreements require advertising during certain programming, even if your plan is ostensibly ad-free. Additionally, many platforms now offer live television, which often comes with the same ad breaks you'd get if you were watching an over-the-air broadcast. If you're looking to reclaim the ad-free streaming experience you were promised, you have options. Here are 14 streaming platforms with ad-free offerings, from the most expensive to the most affordable.