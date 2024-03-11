5 Things You Need To Know Before Subscribing To YouTube Premium

At $13.99 a month, individual YouTube Premium subscriptions can be quite pricey for some people. The good news is that you can always go for the cheaper options like the Annual plan, which you can get at $139.99, the Family plan for $22.99 a month for all five members plus the manager, and the Student plan for $7.99 a month. But while they are less expensive, they also come with some conditions.

Annual plans are for individual subscriptions only and are currently location-specific. As of this writing, they're exclusive for those in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, India, and Thailand. You also can't subscribe to an annual plan with an active subscription. You'd need to cancel your current plan first. Unlike other plans, annual memberships don't auto-renew at the end of the year, so if you want to use the same plan, you'd have to manually re-subscribe.

Family subscriptions have certain restrictions as well. The family manager and all five members should be living in the same home, using regular Google accounts (not Google Workspace accounts), and don't belong to any other family group. The manager must also be at least 18, but the members can be as young as 13.

While almost anyone can use the annual and family plans, student memberships, on the other hand, are based on eligibility. Only full-time students at SheerID-recognized institutions can avail of the plan. There's also a cap on the subscription duration: at most four consecutive years, with annual re-verification of student status required. You can always opt out of your student subscription when you know you're already ineligible for the discounted rate, but failing to do so will automatically convert your active account to the regular individual plan.