Why YouTube Just Added Tons Of Free Movies And Television Shows

In a surprising move, YouTube has just added hundreds of TV shows and movies to its lineup, and all of these titles are available for free. If you're in the United States, you can now indulge in over 4,000 episodes of various shows and hundreds of movies at no extra cost, all of it on YouTube. While this is a nice (if unexpected) move from YouTube, most of us know better than to take it at face value. Why would a service that is trying to make money suddenly decide to give away thousands of hours of content for free? The answer is simple: to make even more money.

Most of us are paying for a streaming service of some sort. Be it Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Disney+, there are plenty of websites and apps that grant access to movies and shows for a monthly subscription. So far, Google (which owns YouTube) has no horse in this race, but it does have YouTube. YouTube comes with a Premium plan that lets you watch ad-free, but anyone with a PC and a bit of tech-savvy can circumvent the ads without having to pay the price of YouTube Premium. However, the paid subscription also grants the user access to exclusive content and allows video playback even when you tab out of the app.

Google, aside from YouTube, also used to have the Play Store, which on top of apps also sold movies and shows. However, the company has recently announced that it's moving on from that and will focus on apps and games in the Play Store (via Ars Technica). Where does that leave YouTube, and what exactly is Google trying to do?