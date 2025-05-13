Is A Premium Netflix Subscription Worth It? What To Know Before You Subscribe
Netflix has continued to make its subscription plans more complicated over the years, and it's getting hard to choose the best option. As a former entertainment writer for, among others, SlashGear's sister site Looper, I've got plenty of experience navigating the streaming landscape and analyzing it from both the Hollywood and big tech perspectives, as well as experiencing its evolution as a consumer. For the past five years, I've routinely subscribed to nearly every major streaming service available in North America, from Amazon Prime Video to Disney+, Hulu, and even Peacock (alongside many more). There's no denying that Netflix has sometimes been the best streaming service over the years, but what was once a fantastic bargain has become, in my opinion, one of the worst deals in all of streaming. It's hard to shake the feeling that Netflix's status as the Kleenex of streamers has allowed it to grow greedy and complacent.
Netflix currently offers three subscription tiers: Premium ($25 a month), Standard ($18 a month), and Standard with ads ($8 a month). What differentiates Premium is its support for ultra HD 4K video with HDR, giving you the best quality viewing experience possible. The Standard tiers, meanwhile, are capped at 1080p quality, also known as full HD. You can also watch on four devices at one time, whereas the other plans only allow two simultaneously streaming devices. And Premium users get to download content to six devices, whereas Standard users are relegated to two. Lastly, whereas the Standard package allows you to share your account with one person who does not live in your home, Premium allows another additional user to join. So, here's why I think you're better off choosing another option.
Netflix Premium is laughably expensive
Unless you watch Netflix primarily on devices with 1080p displays, you presumably want the ability to enjoy 4K content that comes with Premium. 1080p is fine enough if you're watching on a mobile device, but the difference in quality is far more noticeable on a big display. Premium is also a must for those with big families or lots of devices, especially if you want to share your account with anyone living outside your home.
However, I simply cannot find a way to justify the hefty price tag Netflix demands. $25 is a whole heap of money for a streamer, especially now that so many competing services exist. I currently pay $29.46 a month, including tax, for a premium subscription bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. I get to stream whatever the highest quality content is available in, which is usually 4K, and I don't have to deal with Netflix's draconian password-sharing countermeasures. I'm thinking of switching to a different bundle that would swap out ESPN+ for Max, and which would be about the same price.
I also enjoy my AMC A-List subscription, which costs $22.95 per month and allows me to see up to four movies per month free of extra charge at any AMC theater location. That feels like a far better value than Netflix Premium, since I get to see brand-new movies in premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema. I even get free refills on popcorn and drinks, which are often free, since I rack up $5 in rewards by convincing friends to join me for a movie and having them pay me back for tickets. Netflix isn't offering anything to justify its pricing relative to other subscriptions.
Netflix's content library has grown anemic
When was the last time a Netflix series dominated popular culture? I'd wager the last must-watch was "Stranger Things 4," which came out all the way back in 2022. Sure, the platform has had some recent success with documentaries, true crime, and reality TV, but its scripted content hasn't broken through. There's a new season of "Black Mirror" out, but it hardly feels worth the cost of entry. Last year's second season of "Arcane" was also great, and I guess there's nowhere else to watch some of my favorite sitcoms, so I'm sure many people may feel like Netflix offers at least some content of value. But here's my point: there's not enough truly good stuff in its library to justify paying for Premium month over month, and I'm not going to pay the more reasonable Standard price for the unreasonable downgrade to 1080p. You may feel differently.
It's not that Netflix's library is terrible, but that other services are so good. Max is currently on a huge streak of great shows such as "The Penguin," "The Last of Us," "The Rehearsal," and "The Righteous Gemstones." Hulu has contemporary classics like "The Bear," "What We Do in the Shadows," and other incredible FX programming. Disney+ is the only place to see new "Star Wars" and Marvel content. Not to mention the deep film catalogs those platforms offer. Netflix's new redesign isn't enough to overcome the content gap.
Maybe it's worth paying for Premium once in a blue moon. When Season 5 of "Stranger Things" arrives later this year, I'll probably purchase a month of service. But after bingeing the last adventures of the Hawkins kids, along with anything else I've missed, like the final season of "The Umbrella Academy," I'll be canceling again.