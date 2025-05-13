Is A Premium Netflix Subscription Worth It? What To Know Before You Subscribe

Netflix has continued to make its subscription plans more complicated over the years, and it's getting hard to choose the best option. As a former entertainment writer for, among others, SlashGear's sister site Looper, I've got plenty of experience navigating the streaming landscape and analyzing it from both the Hollywood and big tech perspectives, as well as experiencing its evolution as a consumer. For the past five years, I've routinely subscribed to nearly every major streaming service available in North America, from Amazon Prime Video to Disney+, Hulu, and even Peacock (alongside many more). There's no denying that Netflix has sometimes been the best streaming service over the years, but what was once a fantastic bargain has become, in my opinion, one of the worst deals in all of streaming. It's hard to shake the feeling that Netflix's status as the Kleenex of streamers has allowed it to grow greedy and complacent.

Netflix currently offers three subscription tiers: Premium ($25 a month), Standard ($18 a month), and Standard with ads ($8 a month). What differentiates Premium is its support for ultra HD 4K video with HDR, giving you the best quality viewing experience possible. The Standard tiers, meanwhile, are capped at 1080p quality, also known as full HD. You can also watch on four devices at one time, whereas the other plans only allow two simultaneously streaming devices. And Premium users get to download content to six devices, whereas Standard users are relegated to two. Lastly, whereas the Standard package allows you to share your account with one person who does not live in your home, Premium allows another additional user to join. So, here's why I think you're better off choosing another option.

