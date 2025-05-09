Netflix Is About To Be Unrecognizable: Here Are The Major Changes Coming In 2025

Netflix is getting a fresh coat of paint, and it could change the way you watch content. As the dominant streaming service in an era of entertainment dominated by streaming services, anything Netflix does has a major impact on the way people enjoy TV and movies. In the early days of its streaming business, back when the platform would still mail DVDs to your door, the app was sparse. Rows of rectangular title cards evoked the feeling of browsing shelves at the brick-and-mortar movie rental shops Netflix would soon drive out of business.

The interface has since undergone a number of changes, and the next major update is imminent. Getting a UI like Netflix's right is incredibly complex. In addition to making it easy for users to find specific titles, Netflix relies heavily on its algorithms to suggest content to users. The company has been criticized for not marketing its originals, but has insisted the recommendation engine is a better way of putting content in front of the right eyeballs. Aside from discovery, Netflix needs to develop versions of the app that work on devices ranging from palm-sized smartphones to enormous, 100" TVs, or even larger surfaces. When innovating on its interface, the company takes into account millions of data points based on things like user interaction patterns.

Now, Netflix is rolling out the biggest change to its interface in quite some time. The visual refresh is bound for TVs, and it aims to address some of the biggest headaches that have plagued the big screen streaming experience for years. Here's everything you need to know so you won't be blindsided when the update arrives on May 19 and the weeks following.