Does Peacock Offer A Military Discount?
The brave men and women who enlist in the United States Armed Services likely do so for a number of personal reasons. But it's safe to assume that, for many, the sense of honor, duty, and patriotic pride that comes with donning a uniform will play at least a small part in their decision to do so. After all, joining any branch of the military might require that you put your life and livelihood on the line at any given moment, and money isn't always enough to encourage such sacrifice.
The men and women of the military do, of course, get paid for their service, though some folks might argue they don't get paid quite enough for the sacrifices they are expected to make. Thankfully, almost every company under the sun seeks to help the good service men and women of the world stretch their hard-earned dollars a little further by offering them special military discounts. That includes even must-have streaming services like Disney+ and, as you've likely guessed, NBC's Peacock.
Yes, NBC does indeed offer a military discount for access to its Peacock streaming platform. Unlike other services, however, the Peacock discount isn't given as a mere percentage of the monthly or yearly subscription price. Rather, it is a straight dollar-amount deduction, reducing the monthly fee for accessing Peacock from $7.99 to a very reasonable $3.99. Savings like that are hard to ignore, as said discount essentially slashes the cost of Peacock in half for those who qualify.
What to know about Peacock's military discount
Before you get too excited about the possibility of streaming high-quality content in 4K on Peacock on the cheap with your military discount, there are a few things you need to know about claiming the savings. First and foremost, you should know that you'll need to confirm your current military status with Peacock. You're required to do so through SheerID, a third-party service that verifies an individual's qualifications to receive certain discounts for certain products and services. Once you verify your status, SheerID will provide a unique, single-use promo code that you'll need to enter on your Peacock account page.
Claim your promo code by clicking Redeem Now on the SheerID page. From there, those who already subscribe to Peacock should be transferred to your account page. At that point, simply add the promo code on your Plans & Payments page, then stream away as you like. If you aren't a Peacock subscriber, you'll need to sign up, then add the promo code when setting up payment. It appears you'll need to repeat this process every 12 months if you wish to continue receiving the military discount. If you fail to do so, Peacock will automatically bump you up to the non-discounted price of $7.99 per month.
We should also tell you that the discount applies to the ad-inclusive Peacock Premium Plan. Likewise, the military discount is only available for service men and women 18 years of age or older who live in the United States, though the deal is also open to Reservists and National Guard members, as well as military veterans and retirees.