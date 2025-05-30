Does Peacock Offer A Military Discount?

The brave men and women who enlist in the United States Armed Services likely do so for a number of personal reasons. But it's safe to assume that, for many, the sense of honor, duty, and patriotic pride that comes with donning a uniform will play at least a small part in their decision to do so. After all, joining any branch of the military might require that you put your life and livelihood on the line at any given moment, and money isn't always enough to encourage such sacrifice.

Advertisement

The men and women of the military do, of course, get paid for their service, though some folks might argue they don't get paid quite enough for the sacrifices they are expected to make. Thankfully, almost every company under the sun seeks to help the good service men and women of the world stretch their hard-earned dollars a little further by offering them special military discounts. That includes even must-have streaming services like Disney+ and, as you've likely guessed, NBC's Peacock.

Yes, NBC does indeed offer a military discount for access to its Peacock streaming platform. Unlike other services, however, the Peacock discount isn't given as a mere percentage of the monthly or yearly subscription price. Rather, it is a straight dollar-amount deduction, reducing the monthly fee for accessing Peacock from $7.99 to a very reasonable $3.99. Savings like that are hard to ignore, as said discount essentially slashes the cost of Peacock in half for those who qualify.

Advertisement