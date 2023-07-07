Why Peacock Isn't Streaming In 4K (And Which Plans Support 4K)

Watching shows and movies in ultra high definition is easier than ever, with TVs that support 4K playback becoming rather affordable, and most gaming consoles supporting 4K streaming, too. It's the 2020s, why would you want to watch a visual marvel like "Avatar" on Disney+ or "Nope" on Peacock in anything less than 4K resolution?

Unfortunately, as can happen with many of the devices we use daily, sometimes things don't work as intended. You can find yourself watching something on Peacock and realize the quality is not what you'd expect from UHD visuals. If this happens, chances are Peacock isn't really streaming in 4K as expected.

There are many reasons why Peacock wouldn't be streaming in 4K: from an issue with your subscription plan, to your internet connection (which needs to steadily meet 15 Mbps for 4K streaming), or the device you're using isn't compatible. As of June 2023, any paid subscription to Peacock supports 4K streaming, while free accounts do not. This includes the Premium plan with ads, as well as the Premium Plus plan without ads. The only reason you wouldn't be able to access any 4K content on Peacock is if you don't have a paid subscription, in which case any 4K content would simply be unavailable.

However, if you do have a paid subscription, but you still can't see 4K content on Peacock, there are still a couple of things you can check.