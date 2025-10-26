The Best (And Worst) Hisense TVs, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for a new TV can be overwhelming, for both your wallet and your brain. There are many major TV brands to consider and multiple technologies to decide between. You have to choose a smart platform (or lack thereof) compare LED vs OLED and other higher-end panel options, and think about how many and which ports your TV needs.

If you've decided budget is more important than flashy features, Hisense might be one of your top brands right now. Hisense makes a few surprising non-TV products, but the company is best known for delivering reliable TVs with decent picture quality at competitive prices. The company started in 1969 with radio manufacturing, but moved to making TVs just 10 years later. Today, Hisense has several TV models to consider, some of which are gems recommended to most everyone, while other models are best avoided.

Ranking the best and worst Hisense TVs can be subjective, but the chances for a list to be as objective as possible increase when a single publication looks at the same criteria for each television reviewed, has a few standard tests run on most models, and reviews a plethora of TVs across multiple brands. We're using Consumer Reports' ranking data to identify the best and worst Hisense TVs in every size category between 32 inches and 70+ inches. At the time of writing, Consumer Reports has only reviewed and ranked 51 Hisense TVs in total, so we're only selecting TVs from that pool.