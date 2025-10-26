The Best (And Worst) Hisense TVs, According To Consumer Reports
Shopping for a new TV can be overwhelming, for both your wallet and your brain. There are many major TV brands to consider and multiple technologies to decide between. You have to choose a smart platform (or lack thereof) compare LED vs OLED and other higher-end panel options, and think about how many and which ports your TV needs.
If you've decided budget is more important than flashy features, Hisense might be one of your top brands right now. Hisense makes a few surprising non-TV products, but the company is best known for delivering reliable TVs with decent picture quality at competitive prices. The company started in 1969 with radio manufacturing, but moved to making TVs just 10 years later. Today, Hisense has several TV models to consider, some of which are gems recommended to most everyone, while other models are best avoided.
Ranking the best and worst Hisense TVs can be subjective, but the chances for a list to be as objective as possible increase when a single publication looks at the same criteria for each television reviewed, has a few standard tests run on most models, and reviews a plethora of TVs across multiple brands. We're using Consumer Reports' ranking data to identify the best and worst Hisense TVs in every size category between 32 inches and 70+ inches. At the time of writing, Consumer Reports has only reviewed and ranked 51 Hisense TVs in total, so we're only selecting TVs from that pool.
Best 70-inch+ option: Hisense 75U75QG
Among the many 70-inch+ TVs Consumer Reports has reviewed, the Hisense 75U75QG ranks highly. In addition to earning Consumer Reports' Recommended and Smart Buy awards, this 75-inch beauty scored an impressive 8/10 rating from popular electronics publication Rtings. The TV boasts a gorgeous Mini-LED QLED panel, crisp 4K resolution, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and every HDR format, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG, and Advanced HDR by Technicolor. All of those specs work together to create a vibrant, colorful picture and simultaneously deliver rich blacks and excellent contrast.
Past its visual charm, the 75U75QG TV packs some impressive internal power. It's equipped with Hisense's proprietary chipset, the Hi-View AI Engine Pro, which is capable of automatically adjusting the picture and sound to best support the content you're watching, upscaling SDR content to HDR-like quality, and creating a blur-free watch, even with super motion-heavy content like sports. There's also an AI Chrome Light Sensor inside, which helps the TV detect the surrounding light and automatically adjust brightness and color temperature.
This 75-inch TV also has an excellent variety of ports, with one USB-A 3.0 port, one USB-A 2.0 port, a LAN port, a composite video port, and four HDMI 2.1 ports in back. With all those modern HDMI ports and the TV's smooth 165Hz refresh rate, this TV would be an excellent companion for multiple gaming consoles. Right now, the 75U75QG retails for $1,398 full price at Amazon.
Worst 70-inch+ option: Hisense 75QD65NF
Consumer Reports labeled the Hisense 75QD65NF as one of the worst TVs in the 70-inch+ category. On paper, this 75-inch TV has a lot going for it. It's a Fire TV with built-in support for Alexa, a simplified user interface that can host up to six profiles, and the ability to act as a smart home hub and pair with compatible security cameras, smart thermostats, and smart lighting. It's also capable of upscaling content with Hisense's 4K AI Upscaler feature and boosting auditory and visual details with AI Sports Mode.
This TV boasts sharp 4K resolution, QLED Quantum Dot Color technology to increase color saturation, and support for all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. It even has decent ports, like an Ethernet port, a USB-A 2.0 port, composite video input, and three HDMI 2.0 ports. While HDMI 2.0 ports are capable of up to 144Hz refresh rates at 1440p resolution, this TV is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. Only a minority of games are able to run in 4K resolution at 120Hz, so this TV's dated 60Hz refresh rate would work fine for most modern games in 4K, but wouldn't support higher refresh rates even at lower resolutions.
The TV's overall poor reception and lackluster features, especially compared to other TVs in its price range, likely contributes to its limited availability. At the time of writing, the Hisense 75QD65NF is only purchasable and in stock at BrandsMart.
Best 65-inch option: Hisense 65U75QG
The Hisense 65U75QG isn't a super popular TV at Best Buy, as it only has 34 reviews right now, but customers seem to be pretty impressed overall, awarding the TV a 4.8-star average. Over 200 reviews for the 65U75QG model contribute to this TV's 4.5-star average at Amazon, too. Consumer Reports agrees with these reviews, doling out its CR Recommended and CR Smart Buy badges to this TV in addition to deeming it one of the best 65-inch Hisense TVs you can get your hands on.
It produces a beautiful picture, thanks to 4K resolution, a Mini-LED QLED display panel, up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and support for multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. The 65U75QG model is a Google TV, so it has built-in Google Assistant support and Google's intuitive user interface. Though Google Assistant is the obvious voice assistant to use with the TV, it does also work with Amazon Alexa and Apple Home.
For those who plan to play games on their TV, you'll be happy to know this model has a variable 48Hz to 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, helpful built-in gaming features, and four HDMI 2.1 ports for consoles, streaming sticks, and other accessories. It's also equipped with one USB-A 3.0 port, one USB-A 2.0 port, a LAN port, a composite video input, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Worst 65-inch option: Hisense 65QD7N
Consumer Reports regards the 65QD7N model as one of the worst 65-inch TVs you can pick up from Hisense, at least of the 65-inch models reviewed to date. Popular online publication Rtings appears to agree, awarding Hisense's 65QD7N TV a measly score of 5.7 out of 10. This Hisense 65-inch TV has modern 4K resolution, a QLED display panel, and a decent refresh rate of 144Hz. Plus, it supports most HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Despite these seemingly top-notch specs, the TV delivers an underwhelming viewing experience, according to Rtings, thanks to lackluster black levels and limited max brightness.
With two HDMI 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.0 ports, the 65QD7N is a decent gaming TV for those with multiple consoles to hook up. It also features one USB-C 3.0 port, one USB-A 2.0 port, and an Ethernet port. For consuming content from your favorite streaming providers, the Google TV interface is there to keep things sleek and simple. However, whether you're watching a movie or playing a game, you'll still run into the lack of contrast and minimal brightness that keep this TV from greatness.
It's still possible to purchase the 65QD7N TV new via third-party retailers on Amazon, but at most major retailers, the TV is currently out of stock. The closest alternative to this TV is the Hisense 65U65QF, a 65-inch Fire TV that's close in price when it's on sale.
Best 55- to 60-inch option: Hisense 55U8QG
Another TV Consumer Reports praises as one of the best from Hisense is the 55U8QG model, a 55-inch Google TV that costs a pretty penny when it's full price, though you can sometimes find it slashed by up to 50% off at major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. As a Google TV, the interface is sleek and easy to use, and most of the popular streaming service apps are downloaded by default, so all that's left for you to do is sign into the platforms you subscribe to.
The TV features 4K resolution, a Mini-LED QLED display panel, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats, and a few built-in AI tools, including AI HDR Upscaler to transform SDR content into HDR-like quality, AI Scenario to automatically switch picture modes based on what you're watching, and an AI Chroma Light Sensor that can automatically adjust brightness and color temperature based on the surrounding light inside and outside your home.
With three HDMI 2.1 ports and a fairly impressive 165Hz refresh rate, this 55-inch TV is a great pick for anyone with multiple game consoles. The 55U8QG is also equipped with a LAN port, an optical digital audio output, a headphone jack, a USB-A 3.0 port, and a USB-A 2.0 port.
Worst 55- to 60-inch option: Hisense 55A7N
The 55-inch Hisense TV you should steer clear of, according to Consumer Reports, is the 55A7N model. Seeing as the 55A7N TV only retails for $259.99 at full price, this low rating doesn't come as much of a surprise. Similarly, reputable online publication Rtings gave Hisense's A7N series an unattractive 6 out of 10 rating. Best Buy customers are a bit more forgiving of the TV's overall features in exchange for the affordable price, awarding the 557AN a 4.5-star average rating with about 125 reviews.
The Hisense 55A7N has an intuitive Google TV interface, manages all the popular HDR formats, and delivers 4K resolution, which has become a pretty standard feature for most larger TVs. Past those selling points, the 55A7N is a lackluster option, especially for gamers. This 55-inch TV has a low refresh rate of 60Hz, a basic LED display panel, and three HDMI 2.0 ports rather than the more widely adopted, newer HDMI 2.1 connection, though one of the HDMI ports does support eARC. There's also an Ethernet port, an optical digital audio output, and a USB-A 2.0 port.
Best 46- to 52-inch option: Hisense 50U6H
If you're looking for a Hisense TV between 46 and 52 inches in size, Consumer Reports deems the 50U6H model one of the best you can buy. This 50-inch TV comes equipped with a unique Quantum ULED display panel, sharp 4K resolution, and support for Quantum HDR picture enhancement technology. The TV's Best Buy listing doesn't mention support for other HDR formats, but the Tom's Guide review for the 55-inch model in this series notes support for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG.
It does have four HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which is eARC-enabled, so all the ports are capable of supporting refresh rates up to 144Hz with 1440p resolution, but unfortunately, the TV itself is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. While this may limit its gaming capabilities, it's still a great TV for watching shows and movies. It's a Google TV with popular streaming apps already set up and Google Assistant voice support built in. This 2022 TV isn't sold at any major retailers anymore, but you can snag the closely related 50U6G1 model via Amazon.
Worst 46- to 52-inch option: Hisense 50U6HF
One of the worst Hisense TVs you can buy in the size range between 46 and 52 inches is the 50U6HF model, according to rankings by Consumer Reports. To its benefit, this 50-inch TV has crisp 4K resolution and four HDMI ports, supports all the popular HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+, and is a Fire TV, meaning it's equipped with Amazon's intuitive Fire OS and comes with a voice remote that works with Alexa.
The TV even uses Hisense's proprietary ULED technology paired with Quantum Dot tech to boost color vibrancy, but ultimately, all these perks don't deliver an impressive overall picture, at least compared to other 50-inch Hisense TVs. Those looking for a TV optimized for gaming would be disappointed with the 50U6HF's max refresh rate of 60Hz, but that's plenty for anyone looking to simply watch movies and TV shows.
At the time of writing, the 2023 50U6HF model is only sold as refurbished through Best Buy. The closest alternative to this model is the slightly larger, newer 65U6HF model, a 65-inch 2024 TV with more impressive specs and a more consistently rich picture.
Best 39- to 43-inch option: Hisense 43QD6030G
If you're looking for one of the best, cheapest Hisense TVs you can buy, this 43-inch beauty might be exactly what you want. Although it's currently out of stock at Walmart, it typically retails for just under $200, and despite that low price, this TV's specs are surprisingly impressive. The closest alternative to this TV in both price and specs is the Hisense 43E6QF Fire TV, which you can pick up at Amazon.
Hisense's 43QD6030G TV features 4K resolution, a gorgeous QLED display panel that delivers vibrant colors, and all the benefits that come with its title of Google TV. There's a simple user interface to navigate and organize, with all the popular streaming services and apps you could want to use in a single place, and quite a few hidden Google TV features you can master once you're used to the platform.
This 43-inch TV has built-in AI features, including an AI 4K Upscaler to automatically improve low-resolution content and an AI Smooth Motion tool to reduce blurriness with fast-moving content like sports. The 43QD6030G model is also decent for gamers, featuring an Ethernet port, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an integrated Game Mode Plus and "120 Motion Rate" with variable refresh rate, though the frame rate is capped at 60Hz.
Worst 39- to 43-inch option: Hisense 40A4K
The Hisense 40A4K is an incredibly affordable 40-inch TV, but that's likely why it ended up as one of the worst 39- to 43-inch Hisense TVs, according to Consumer Reports. Unlike most modern large TVs, this 40-inch TV is limited to 1080p resolution and doesn't support any HDR format. These two features, mixed with its plain old LED display panel, deliver a subpar picture that's not too colorful, bright, or rich.
Hisense's 40A4K model is a Google TV, so it comes with built-in voice support for Google Assistant and popular apps pre-installed, like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, and the user interface is streamlined and easy to use. However, that's one of its only outstanding features.
Turning to ports, the TV is equipped with a LAN port, one USB-A 2.0, an optical digital audio output, and two HDMI inputs, though they're quite outdated HDMI 1.4 ports. For those who enjoy playing games, these HDMI 1.4 ports and the display's limited 60Hz refresh rate don't translate to a great gaming experience.
Best 32-inch option: Hisense 32A4NF
For living rooms and media rooms, large TVs dominate. When it comes to smaller spaces, like bedrooms, dorm rooms, and even patios, 32-inch models are the perfect size. According to Consumer Reports' most recent rankings of Hisense TVs, the 32A4NF model is the best 32-inch option you can pick up right now.
It's rare to find a 32-inch TV with 4K resolution, and that's largely because the boost in resolution from 1080p is hard to spot on such a small screen. That's why it's not really a drawback that the 32A4NF has 1080p resolution. As a Fire TV, the 32A4NF comes with built-in Amazon Alexa voice support and the classic, simple user interface that accompanies Fire OS.
This 32-inch TV has a standard LED display panel, no HDR support, a 60Hz refresh rate, and three HDMI 1.4 ports, features that make it a decent small TV for streaming media, but not so great for playing games. There's no Ethernet port like you'll find on most larger TVs, but there is an optical digital audio output, an audio jack, and a USB-A 2.0 port.
Worst 32-inch option: Hisense 32A45KV
Of all the 32-inch Hisense TVs tested by Consumer Reports, the 32A45KV model is one of the worst. This 2023 TV functions well enough, with Wi-Fi capabilities that allow you to connect to your home network and download apps for your go-to streaming services, but it's not a smart TV. This means you won't get a voice-enabled remote or the streamlined user interface that typically comes with both Google TVs and Fire TVs.
The 32A45KV TV doesn't support any HDR formats, has a lackluster native resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, and comes equipped with minimal ports. There's no Ethernet port, a single USB port, and two HDMI ports. Consumer Reports doesn't specify which HDMI generation these ports are, but it's safe to assume they're HDMI 1.4. This model also features an audio jack, a composite video connection, and an optical digital audio output.
This TV doesn't appear to be for sale in new condition at any major retailers anymore. The closest current model made by Hisense is the 32A45K TV, which is a cheaper 32-inch model compared to the 32A45KV, despite having better specs of 1080p resolution, an Ethernet port, and the Google TV platform. Right now, you can find Hisense's 32A45K TV sold through Amazon and Walmart.
Methodology
As the title suggests, we consulted the Consumer Reports database to sift through all the Hisense TV models the publication has tested, reviewed, and ranked over the years. At the time of writing, Consumer Reports has published data on 51 unique Hisense TV models. Organized by TV size range, this data was analyzed to identify the best and worst Hisense TV by the standards of Consumer Reports in each size range.
The only data we used from Consumer Reports was where each TV landed in a large comparison of Hisense TVs, and for a few TVs that are no longer sold anymore, we sourced the specs through Consumer Reports. However, when possible, we found the TV's listing on Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, or another major online retailer, and gathered specs and features there. We also consulted reputable publications, like Rtings, to back up Consumer Reports' placement of some of the Hisense TVs mentioned.