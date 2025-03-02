5 Unexpected Products Made By Hisense That Aren't TVs
When you hear the name Hisense, budget-priced TVs are probably the first thing that comes to mind. The company is known for producing feature-packed TVs that cost a fraction of what companies like LG and Samsung charge. While Hisense TVs have made serious inroads into the U.S. market, you may not know that the electronics manufacturer makes more than just TVs. From dehumidifiers to microwave ovens, Hisense makes them all. The company even offers kitchen packages with dishwashers, electric ranges, and refrigerators, something that can come in handy for those who just bought a new home or are remodeling their kitchen — making it easy to get everything they need in one go.
Just like its TVs, Hisense's appliances are competitively priced, making them a go-to option for those shopping on a budget. That's because the same company that makes Hisense refrigerators and appliances also makes Hisense TVs. Although Hisense's home products aren't as well-known as its TVs, it's worth getting to know, especially if you're looking to upgrade your home's appliances.
Wine coolers
For wine connoisseurs who like to entertain at home, Hisense offers both 54-bottle and 46-bottle wine coolers to keep your collection at the perfect temperature until you're ready to enjoy them. Whether you're storing a Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon, these wine coolers are designed to fit into your home's decor while ensuring your wines are preserved and ready to serve. The 54-bottle wine cooler features six soft-close shelves with a wooden front, while the 46-bottle wine cooler comes with five.
The wine cooler's doors are made with Low-E, anti-UV glass to keep wines safe from premature aging. Its front venting allows for built-in installation or use as a freestanding unit. These wine coolers also have reversible doors, giving you even more flexibility when it comes time to decide on their installation and placement, whether that's under a cabinet or somewhere else.
If you leave the wine cooler's door open for more than two minutes, an alarm will go off, reminding you to close it. You control the wine cooler's temperature and can set it from anywhere between 41 degrees Fahrenheit and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Depending on the model you choose, it comes with an LED display and a dimmable LED interior light.
Mini and full-size refrigerators
For many of us, our refrigerator is the center of our kitchen and sees heavy traffic all day long. Hisense offers a range of refrigerators to meet almost every need, from compact models for small spaces like studio apartments to French door designs for large families. If you need a refrigerator for your home or office but don't have a lot of space for it, Hisense offers 33 compact refrigerators in various sizes. For example, the Hisense 4.4 cubic feet silver mini fridge is available for $279.95 and features a reversible door for easy installation, adjustable legs, and ultra-quiet operation. It's also Energy Star certified to help you save money on your energy bills.
If you're shopping for a refrigerator for a spacious kitchen, a French door style is a popular choice. Hisense makes French door models with a variety of specs, with sizes ranging from 14.8 cubic feet on the small side all the way up to 26.6 cubic feet for those needing more storage space. The features vary based on the model you choose, with some including smart connectivity and others a Super Cool and Super Freeze function. As with any appliance, you'll find a range of opinions from owners about the quality of Hisense refrigerators and freezers, from those who think they're outstanding to others who say they're all lemons.
Home air products
Maintaining the right temperature in your home is key to staying comfortable when it's hot outside. Hisense knows this and has designed a range of products to make sure your home never gets too hot and humid, helping you stay cool and dry. The company makes dehumidifiers, portable air conditioners, and window air conditioners for rooms of different shapes and sizes. Some, like the Hisense 8,000 BTU window inverter air conditioner, which sells for $364.00, come with smart features, allowing users to connect it to Wi-Fi using the ConnectLife app on their phone to turn the unit on and off or adjust settings when they're not home.
For those who need the flexibility of an air conditioner they can move from room to room, the Wi-Fi-enabled Hisense 10,000 BTU Smart Portable Inverter Air Conditioner retails for $599.99 but often goes on sale. This unit is designed for use in apartments, living rooms, and medium-sized rooms of up to 450 square feet and features inverter technology for ultra-quiet operation. The AC has three modes: cool, dehumidify, and fan, and can be controlled from anywhere with the ConnectLife app. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa.
Sometimes, a dehumidifier is all you need, and the Hisense Energy Star 25-Pint portable dehumidifier, available for $149.99, is one of several options the company offers. It's designed for use in rooms up to 1,500 square feet, removing 25 pints of moisture per day. By connecting it to a garden hose, you can use its continuous gravity drain option to drain it without having to empty the bucket.
Cooking ranges and microwave ovens
Whether you consider yourself a chef or like to keep your time spent cooking to a minimum, cooking ranges and ovens are must-haves in any modern kitchen. Hisense offers freestanding and slide-in gas and electric ranges. These ranges measure 5.8 cubic feet, providing a standard fit for most kitchens. The gas ranges come with six burners, fast preheat, an air fry function, a griddle, and self-cleaning and steam-cleaning options.
The electric ranges have many of the same features as their gas counterparts, plus five heating elements, superfast power boil, and true convection. The freestanding model comes equipped with special modes that include dehydrate, pizza bake, keep warm, bread proofing, convection bake, roast, frozen bake, and broil.
When we need to heat up something quickly, microwaves are the go-to appliance for most of us. While Hisense only has one microwave in its lineup, the over-the-range model is a good fit for anyone who's bought one of the company's cooking ranges. The 1.7 cubic foot microwave operates at 1,000 watts and has 10 sensor options for popular foods. The microwave uses even-wave technology to reflect and scatter energy for even heating and defrosting, and you can use its multi-stage express cooking option to customize power levels and cooking times.
Dishwashers for every need
After you've used your Hisense appliances to store food and cook meals, you'll have some cleaning up to do. While washing dishes by hand is always an option, many of us prefer the convenience of using a dishwasher when we can. Hisense makes two types of built-in dishwashers — a 24-inch top-control dishwasher and a 24-inch 47-decibel top-control dishwasher. The 24-inch top-control dishwasher features Hisense's three-level wash system for complete coverage and an auto door open function for quick drying. Its 44dBA ultra-quiet operation means you can use it at night without it disturbing you, while its fingerprint-resistant stainless steel helps keep it clean. It holds Energy Star's most efficient rating.
For those who need a more powerful dishwasher, the Hisense 47-decibel top-control dishwasher may meet their needs. This dishwasher has the same features as the other model but adds five different cycles ranging from heavy to normal, plus a boost option for intensive cleaning. Its automatic programming mode adjusts the program based on how many dishes are loaded and how dirty they are. The dishwasher's upper racks are moveable, so you can make space for larger items when needed.