5 Unexpected Products Made By Hisense That Aren't TVs

Maintaining the right temperature in your home is key to staying comfortable when it's hot outside. Hisense knows this and has designed a range of products to make sure your home never gets too hot and humid, helping you stay cool and dry. The company makes dehumidifiers, portable air conditioners, and window air conditioners for rooms of different shapes and sizes. Some, like the Hisense 8,000 BTU window inverter air conditioner, which sells for $364.00, come with smart features, allowing users to connect it to Wi-Fi using the ConnectLife app on their phone to turn the unit on and off or adjust settings when they're not home.

For those who need the flexibility of an air conditioner they can move from room to room, the Wi-Fi-enabled Hisense 10,000 BTU Smart Portable Inverter Air Conditioner retails for $599.99 but often goes on sale. This unit is designed for use in apartments, living rooms, and medium-sized rooms of up to 450 square feet and features inverter technology for ultra-quiet operation. The AC has three modes: cool, dehumidify, and fan, and can be controlled from anywhere with the ConnectLife app. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Sometimes, a dehumidifier is all you need, and the Hisense Energy Star 25-Pint portable dehumidifier, available for $149.99, is one of several options the company offers. It's designed for use in rooms up to 1,500 square feet, removing 25 pints of moisture per day. By connecting it to a garden hose, you can use its continuous gravity drain option to drain it without having to empty the bucket.

