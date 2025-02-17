Hisense Fridges & Freezers - Are They Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

Founded in 1969 in Qingdao, China, Hisense gradually evolved from a small-time radio manufacturer to a prominent global player in the TV market. Today, Hisense has 30 research and development bases and 64 offices around the world, with manufacturing plants in Mexico, South Africa, Slovenia, and China, where products such as Hisense televisions are built.

Hisense has also made its mark on the home appliance market, releasing microwave ovens, dishwashers, ranges, beverage coolers, and, yes, refrigerators and freezers. Seen as affordable for their size and quality, Hisense kitchen appliances have driven the company's growth in recent years. In the first half of 2024, Hisense Home Appliance's profit rose 34.6%. The Americas saw the best performance, with 40% revenue growth and refrigerator sales surging by 97.3%.

If these trends continue, it's safe to assume that Hisense will become more competitive in the United States market, challenging giants such as Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and Panasonic. With this rise in popularity, owners have begun to weigh in on the quality of Hisense refrigerators and freezers. To save our readers the trouble of combing through countless online reviews, we researched feedback from across the web — including retailers, consumer forums, and platforms like Reddit — to capture a balanced look at Hisense refrigerators and freezers.

