What Company Makes Hisense Refrigerators & Where Are They Built?

Hisense is becoming one of the top players in the U.S. TV market for good reason. The brand offers a variety of tech-rich television sets at a very competitive pricing. As such, it ranked high on our 12 Major TV Brands Ranked Worst To Best By Customer Satisfaction list in 2023. However, as a global brand that has been around for over five decades, Hisense also makes a bevy of other home appliances, including dishwashers, washing machines, freezers, and refrigerators.

In recent years, Hisense has been making an effort to boost its refrigerator sales in the U.S., with its products being featured in retail giants, such as Lowe's. However, as a relatively new player in the U.S. refrigerator market, consumers may be hesitant to take a risk and try something new with Hisense-branded cooling appliances and would rather stick to the high-tech but expensive refrigerators by the likes of Samsung and LG. Knowing who makes Hisense refrigerators and where they are built could help quell consumer doubts.