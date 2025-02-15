What Company Makes Hisense Refrigerators & Where Are They Built?
Hisense is becoming one of the top players in the U.S. TV market for good reason. The brand offers a variety of tech-rich television sets at a very competitive pricing. As such, it ranked high on our 12 Major TV Brands Ranked Worst To Best By Customer Satisfaction list in 2023. However, as a global brand that has been around for over five decades, Hisense also makes a bevy of other home appliances, including dishwashers, washing machines, freezers, and refrigerators.
In recent years, Hisense has been making an effort to boost its refrigerator sales in the U.S., with its products being featured in retail giants, such as Lowe's. However, as a relatively new player in the U.S. refrigerator market, consumers may be hesitant to take a risk and try something new with Hisense-branded cooling appliances and would rather stick to the high-tech but expensive refrigerators by the likes of Samsung and LG. Knowing who makes Hisense refrigerators and where they are built could help quell consumer doubts.
Who makes Hisense refrigerators?
The Hisense brand is owned by the Hisense Group, a leading Chinese electronics and appliance company founded in 1969. It started as the Qingdao No.2 Radio Factory before growing into a global powerhouse of home appliances. Headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, Hisense has built a reputation for offering quality and affordable appliances throughout its more than 55 years of existence. The brand particularly appeals to consumers seeking appliances for modern living spaces in a more affordable price range.
The company's diverse product lineup extends beyond Hisense TVs and refrigerators to include freezers, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, ovens, cookers, hobs, hoods, and small appliances like kettles, blenders, air fryers, and microwaves. The company has established a strong presence not only in China but also across global markets, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.
Hisense officially entered the U.S. market through the Hisense USA Corporation, which is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. Despite being less than a decade old, this division has rapidly grown, especially with the success of its TV offerings for American consumers. The U.S. firm is currently led by President and CEO David Gold, who took over the position after former President and CEO Alex Zhu was promoted to Hisense International President in 2020. Under Gold's tutelage, Hisense USA continues to innovate and expand its product offerings in an effort to solidify the brand's name in the competitive U.S. appliance market.
Where are Hisense refrigerators built?
Hisense appliances, including refrigerators, are manufactured in multiple countries as part of the Hisense Group's global production strategy. While many of its products are made in China, where the company operates at least ten production facilities, Hisense also has manufacturing plants in Mexico, South Africa, Serbia, and Egypt. Each facility specializes in producing various appliances tailored to meet the needs of different regional markets.
In Mexico, Hisense manufactures refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, and televisions. Its facility in Rosarito, Mexico, which it purchased from Sharp in 2015, is where it produces a big chunk of its TV products for the North American market. In October 2024, Hisense Group also announced that it is building its largest refrigerator plant outside of China in Mexico.
For American consumers specifically interested in domestically produced appliances, Hisense's U.S. operations play a key role in the stateside production and distribution of its products. The company's manufacturing plant in Suwanee, Georgia, produces refrigerators, freezers, and dishwashers. This facility also houses the Hisense Home Appliance Research Center, which opened in 2022. As of late, the different refrigerator types Hisense sells in the U.S. include the French door, top-freezer, side-by-side, bottom-freezer, and mini fridges.
In December 2024, consumer insights company Circana reported that Hisense's TV department had sold 490,000 units, marking a 94% year-over-year sales increase. However, Hisense USA does not publicly disclose market figures of its products, so it's hard to tell how its refrigerators are performing thus far.