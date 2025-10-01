LED Vs OLED: Which TV Technology Uses More Electricity?

There is so much to love about modern-day televisions. Of course, there are the obvious things like the picture quality, smart technology features, and 16:9 widescreen displays. Less obvious is how much more energy efficient today's sets are than TVs of yore. At one point, plasma TVs were all the rage, but their energy consumption could be between 300 and 500 watts per hour, which can put a real strain on your energy bill. Today, the most common TV types are LEDs and OLEDs, which are both dramatically more efficient than those plasmas.

LEDs are generally more energy efficient than OLED TVs. According to RTings' tool to determine your TV's electricity consumption, your typical 65-inch LED will utilize about 88 W per hour, whereas an OLED of the same size will use 116 W. Things get a little blurrier when you look at the typical overall ranges for these two technologies. The average LED wattage usage range is much narrower than an OLED. BKV Energy estimates that LEDs will consume anywhere from 50 to 100 W per hour. OLEDs, on the other hand, have an incredibly wide range that can be as little as 30 W per hour up to 200 W. The reason for this disparity is down to how each TV uses electricity.