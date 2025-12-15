How Hisense Keeps Its TVs So Cheap

According to a statement released by Hisense in February 2025, Hisense TV comes second in global TV market share and is the only TV manufacturer to have experienced consecutive growth over the last seven years. Apart from the company's self-touted reason, its "commitment to user-centric technology and ultimate quality," one reason more people are buying Hisense TVs is that they cost less than other major TV brands, such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Philips. But how does Hisense manage to keep prices low while still competing with other top brands in terms of quality?

One likely explanation for the company's low prices is its business model. Hisense makes other products besides TVs, and its low TV prices help them rack up TV sales while gaining popularity across other offerings. So while they make less money per retail unit, they dominate the market by selling more TVs, getting the company's name out there as a brand that sells affordable, but also high-quality appliances.

Hisense entered the international market in 1988 and, like many Chinese manufacturers, decided to adopt the OEM model. Whether this was intentional or not, manufacturing parts for other leading brands quite likely gave Hisense technical knowledge on large-scale production and supply-chain distribution. Hisense has built on this foundation by establishing multiple international R&D centers and industrial parks and eventually acquiring Sharp America in 2015 for 23.7 million, marking the company's direct investment in the West.