Every Type Of HDR Explained (And WhIch To Look For In A TV)

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is one of the most important things to happen in modern television technology. It is a massive step-up in quality and has taken over the market, with formats that span across several different TVs. To put it simply, HDR takes the range of light and dark that a TV can show and expands it to make it more vibrant, detailed, and realistic.

This replaced the older Standard Dynamic Range (SDR), which had its limits that often crushed details in bright areas or dark shadows. Picking a television isn't just about resolution anymore, and supporting one standard over another can give you a different viewing experience. Unfortunately, the HDR ecosystem isn't so simple, and comes with many different formats like HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and even new formats like Dolby Vision 2 and HDR10+ Advanced.

Choosing the right TV can be difficult if you don't understand the acronyms. We'll go over each format and what you should be looking for in a television. That way, you can just look at the letters on the box and know what TV is perfect for your home.