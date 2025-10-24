5 Of The Cheapest QLED TVs You Can Buy In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're out on the market for a new TV, two options that you'll see are OLED and QLED TVs. Although both offer great picture quality, OLED is typically better than QLED, even though it has its disadvantages, like screen burn-in and a typically higher price tag. Still, choosing the more affordable screen option does not mean you're getting a far worse experience. Recent advancements in QLED technology have allowed it to deliver color and clarity that can rival even the more expensive OLED TVs.
Because of this, you can now buy cheap QLED TVs without having to worry about getting a subpar watching experience. To help you save money, we're covering some of the cheapest QLED TVs you can buy. Since there's an optimal viewing distance for each specific screen size, we're picking the cheapest options from a variety of sizes — from the 40-inch screen suitable for personal viewing all the way to 75-inch TVs for large living rooms. While there are some 32-inch options available on the market, we typically wouldn't recommend one unless you have a really small space.
40-inch Hisense 40QD4QF
The Hisense 40QD4QF is the cheapest 40-inch TV we can find on Amazon, with a list price of $249.99. There are a few more affordable options out there, but they're not QLED TVs, and at the time of writing, this TV is on sale at $157.99, giving you a 37% discount. Because of its small size, it only has a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, but you still get a few smart features on this device.
It has Amazon Fire TV built in with Alexa support, and you can connect your iPhone and other Apple devices to it wirelessly via AirPlay. It also integrates into your smart home setup via Apple HomeKit. It's also Bluetooth 5.0 compatible, allowing you to connect various Bluetooth devices to your TV, like wireless headphones and gaming controllers.
The TV itself is quite lightweight at a little over 10 pounds and a thickness of just a bit over three inches. This makes it easy to place on a mantle, mount on your wall, or maybe even install on a rolling stand. It also has three HDMI ports, so if you have gaming consoles or other HDMI devices, you don't have to go out of your way to switch them from behind the TV. And if you keep your favorite movies on an external hard drive, you can attach it via the two USB ports that it offers.
43-inch Vizio VQD43M-0801
A TV at 43 inches might not sound like a big jump over 40, but it still offers an improvement to the field of view if you want to get fully immersed in what you're watching. So, if you have space and cash to spare, this might be a better option than the 40-inch. The Vizio VQD43M-0801 costs $229.99, but it gives you several more features that are missing from the cheaper TV. The biggest change that you'll notice is that it has 4K resolution, allowing you to enjoy your content at a much higher quality. It also boasts a 120-fps refresh rate, which is great for those who love watching sports matches and action movies or enjoy gaming on their TV.
You can also make the most of this TV's QLED technology as it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG — some of the most common HDR formats — for enhanced brightness, color, and contrast. There's also Bluetooth 5.2, allowing you to listen to what you're watching using wireless headphones without lag, and Alexa compatibility, making it more convenient to use via voice commands.
As for connectivity, the TV uses WiFi 6, so you can stream your favorite shows and movies without worrying about lag and latency. It also has Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, allowing you to move what you're watching on your phone to the TV seamlessly. You can plug up to three HDMI devices into the Vizio VQD43M-0801, and it supports optical and analog audio outputs, so you can attach your existing sound system to it, if you have one.
55-inch TCL 55Q651G
This is often the best size for most bedrooms, as 55 inches hits the recommended viewing distance if you're watching in bed. The most affordable QLED TV we saw in this size range is the TCL 55Q651G, which you can get new for around $375 across different buying platforms. There is a newer model of this TV, but it's far more expensive at $497.99. Despite being "outdated" technically, you still get a ton of features that would make it a worthwhile purchase.
You get 4K resolution and the vibrant colors that QLED TVs are known for. It's also compatible with the following HDR formats: HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. However, TCL went beyond that by ensuring that the screen covered nearly 100% of the DCI-P3 color space for the most realistic colors, plus it's equipped with TCL's AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI, which maximizes color, contrast, and clarity to help give you the best viewing experience. The TCL 55Q651G is also great for gaming, as it uses MEMC Frame Insertion for higher motion clarity and auto-detects if you're playing to reduce lag and latency.
The TV has built-in Chromecast, so you don't need to purchase a separate streaming device to enjoy its benefits (although you may still want to buy one). As for connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and three HDMI ports — it also has an Ethernet port, allowing you to physically connect it to your router for a more reliable connection.
65-inch Hisense 65U6G
It makes sense to go for a 65-inch TV if you have a larger room, and the cheapest QLED option we found is the Hisense 65U6G. This TV is priced at $399.99, making it an affordable option for its price point. Just like the 55-inch TCL TV, this is an older model, but it's still a great option if you want something that will deliver immersion without breaking the bank.
In addition to the 4K resolution, this TV also has Dolby Vision, giving you the most for your HDR content, plus Dolby Atmos, giving you cinema technology surround sound in your home. It can reach a peak brightness of 600 nits, so you don't have to worry about adjusting your TV for scenes that are too dark, but it also has 60 local dimming zones, improving screen contrast. Last, but not least, you can turn on FilmMaker Mode, which will turn off all TV post-processing, allowing you to enjoy a movie the way the director meant it to be seen.
This TV has four HDMI ports, so even if you have a PlayStation, an Xbox, a TV streamer, and your gaming PC, you don't have to go around to the TV's back to plug and unplug stuff. You also get three USB ports, letting you connect multiple devices like gaming controllers, external drives, and maybe even attach a webcam for making video calls on its large display.
75-inch TCL 75Q651F
Large living rooms deserve a big TV, but you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to get one. The 75-inch TCL 75Q651F is available for just $499.99, meaning you can have a TV that the whole family will enjoy, even if you're on a budget. At 75 inches, it offers a pretty large screen, giving it an optimal viewing distance of 10 feet.
One of the highlights of this TV is its high-brightness screen with LED backlight, so you can enjoy your shows even if you're watching in a bright, well-lit room. It's also equipped with various HDR technologies, including HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, so that you can enjoy HDR content no matter what standard the producer or platform used. You're also going to love this if you're a gamer because it comes equipped with Game Accelerator 120, which bumps the refresh rate to 120Hz through frame interpolation, while still giving you variable refresh rates. It also automatically detects when you launch a game and engages game mode to reduce lag and latency.
The TCL 75Q651F comes with built-in Fire TV, giving you the ability to control it through Alexa. You can connect it to the internet through WiFi or Ethernet, and it also has Bluetooth 5.0, so you can use your wireless peripherals with the TV. It also has AirPlay 2, allowing you to seamlessly mirror the screen of your Apple devices to see them on your massive TV.