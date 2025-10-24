5 Of The Cheapest QLED TVs You Can Buy In 2025

The Hisense 40QD4QF is the cheapest 40-inch TV we can find on Amazon, with a list price of $249.99. There are a few more affordable options out there, but they're not QLED TVs, and at the time of writing, this TV is on sale at $157.99, giving you a 37% discount. Because of its small size, it only has a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, but you still get a few smart features on this device.

It has Amazon Fire TV built in with Alexa support, and you can connect your iPhone and other Apple devices to it wirelessly via AirPlay. It also integrates into your smart home setup via Apple HomeKit. It's also Bluetooth 5.0 compatible, allowing you to connect various Bluetooth devices to your TV, like wireless headphones and gaming controllers.

The TV itself is quite lightweight at a little over 10 pounds and a thickness of just a bit over three inches. This makes it easy to place on a mantle, mount on your wall, or maybe even install on a rolling stand. It also has three HDMI ports, so if you have gaming consoles or other HDMI devices, you don't have to go out of your way to switch them from behind the TV. And if you keep your favorite movies on an external hard drive, you can attach it via the two USB ports that it offers.