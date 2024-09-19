Is Your TV Too Dark? Here Are 3 Things You Can Do To Make It Brighter

If you were an avid fan of HBO's "Game of Thrones," tuning into the show every Sunday when there were new episodes, then you remember the excruciatingly dark "The Long Night" episode. While that wasn't the first case of an episode being too difficult to see, it seems to have made viewers more conscious of their television's brightness. It was a tough episode to follow. Unfortunately, showrunners and cinematographers purposefully make episodes dark for creative reasons. There's no doubt that a horror series or an episode of a show darker in tone would benefit from a darker picture, but if the audience can't tell what's happening, it's not going to render favorable results.

Luckily, there are some things you can do in the house to improve the quality of your TV screen. You definitely want to ensure you minimize the glare coming off your TV because that's going to make a major difference even for the brightest of screens. Glossy screens are more prone to reflections, so you want to aim lights in the room away from the TV, for starters. Closing curtains will prevent sunlight from blocking your view as well. It's not a terrible idea placing your TV in front of a window. Unfortunately, that can also pose a few issues, such as blocking a nice view or making cleaning more difficult. If possible, you can also tilt the TV toward you to reduce glare.

Once you've done all that, adjusting the TV's settings is your next step.

