Optimal Viewing Distance: How Far Should You Sit From Your TV For The Best Experience?

Back in the day, the distance between the viewer and the TV was a touchy subject. At some point, everyone's parents scolded them for sitting too close to the screen, with some going a step further and finger-wagging reading too close to a book too. That's generally changed as we have fully transitioned to flat screens, and it also hasn't stopped old CRT TVs from making a big comeback. Still, there is an optimal viewing distance and plenty of reasons to follow it.

The first is to reduce eye strain. Sitting too close to your TV can take its toll on your eyes, exacerbating symptoms like dry, tired, or itching eyes, headaches, and even blurred vision to flare up. But that's different from the myth that sitting too close will permanently ruin your eyes, which the American Academy of Ophthalmology says isn't true.

The second reason for paying attention to a TV's optimal viewing distance is to get the best experience out of it. Whether it's a 100-inch TV or one you picked up from a budget-friendly brand, every device is made to deliver the best picture at a certain viewing distance.