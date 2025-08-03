5 Uses For The USB Ports On Your TV
TVs these days come with a versatile pack of features, most of which we're not even familiar with. Such is the case with USB outlets, one of the most ignored parts of a TV that users usually consider to have no or minimal use. Well, if you have the same concept, you're mistaken. USB ports on a TV are there for a purpose; not one but many, in fact. You can use your TV in unique ways for added functionality and to make the most out of your purchase.
With recent advancements in technology, most devices and functions are now supported wirelessly, but USB ports, be it on a router, modem, or TV, can work in your favor. They're useful when you want to play saved media on a big screen, such as your family videos, or use some cool USB gadgets with your TV. Also, firmware upgrades using a USB drive are an efficient way to experience the latest features and updates on your existing TV. We'll now familiarize you with multiple uses for the USB ports on your TV that might surprise you. But before anything, let us clarify that not every TV has the same features and abilities, and the same settings may not apply to every brand and model. Therefore, the examples we mention here may only be applicable to certain TV brands.
Connect gaming controllers and peripherals
The TV screen, especially when it's a big, flat-screen TV, can serve as a perfect monitor for an avid gaming experience. Be it Xbox or PlayStation, these consoles are supposed to work with a TV, and you can pair their controllers via the USB port. While most modern gaming controllers are wireless, sometimes Bluetooth or Wi-Fi functionality may not work as expected. Therefore, a wired connection comes in handy. However, remember to double-check the manufacturer's website to check the compatibility list; for instance, a majority of gaming controllers work with Samsung TVs.
In addition, you can also attach other peripherals to your TV. Wired keyboards and mice are compatible with almost all Google and Android TVs; hence, you can use the screen as a monitor to get your tasks done. Other than that, wired speakers are also a great idea to connect to the TV when you want to enhance the sound and experience a theater-like environment in the comfort of your home.
Play media
Another way the USB port is super useful is that it allows you to play several types of media on your TV. How? Well, got a movie downloaded on your computer, but you want to watch it on a bigger screen in a cozy atmosphere? Transfer the movie or show to a USB flash drive and plug it into your TV. Once it recognizes the attached peripheral, you'll be able to play the loaded movie on your TV without any buffering or annoying loading times. One important consideration: Make sure the USB drive is formatted as FAT32 or NTFS for the TV to recognize the device and the contents within it. Most smart TVs from renowned brands, like Samsung and Sony, support this feature.
MPEG-1 for videos, MPEG-1 Audio Layer-3 for audio, and JPEG for images are some of the supported file formats for Sony's USB-compatible TVs, while those for other brands can vary. For example, Samsung QLED TVs also support PNG for images and MP4/MOV for videos. The point is, confirm the compatibility with the manufacturer's website to avoid any confusion.
Update your TV's firmware
It's always a good practice to regularly install the latest updates on your devices, be they smartphones or TVs. Keeping your TV updated will ensure its smooth running and long-term enhanced compatibility with newer devices, while also giving you exposure to a host of brand-new themes, features, and settings.
The process is a breeze. Head to the website of your TV's manufacturer and look for the software or firmware update section, where you'll find an update file for your respective TV model in case a newer one is out. Download this file and transfer it to a USB drive formatted in the supported file system, then plug it into the USB port on the TV. The firmware update should start as soon as the contents within the USB device are recognized, or allow the permissions in case you see a prompt before the process begins.
Record live shows and enjoy them later
Got something to do during the period when your favorite show airs? Or do you wish to rewatch an episode with your friend later for added fun? With modern TVs, you can not only view shows at their designated air times but also record them for later viewing. Just keep in mind that the option is only applicable to live TV programs and not for streaming platforms, like Hulu or Netflix.
To do this, plug in the USB into the slot and wait until it's identified on the screen. For some TV remotes, like that of Samsung, there's a dedicated button with a "123 icon" that lets you in on the recording menu. Go to Live TV and start instant recording with the press of a few buttons. The steps are almost similar for others, like LG TVs. Stop the recording whenever you want and the file will be directly saved into the inserted USB drive, which you can watch whenever you want.
Make video calls
Turn your room or lounge into a meeting space by using your smart TV as a monitor for video calls. But TVs don't have a camera to capture you, so how is it even possible? Well, that's where USB ports come in. You can get a plug-and-play webcam with a Type-A USB cable that can be connected to the TV's port for a seamless capture of your side of the world.
Amazon has a wide range of such webcams at affordable prices; for instance, the Webcam HD 1080p Camera, available for $25.88, can be mounted on the TV to provide the audience with a super clear wide-angle view of your space. Not only for professional purposes, but you can also video call your family and friends and comfortably carry on with your everyday tasks while you all stay easily connected in real-time virtually on the big screen.