5 Uses For The USB Ports On Your TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TVs these days come with a versatile pack of features, most of which we're not even familiar with. Such is the case with USB outlets, one of the most ignored parts of a TV that users usually consider to have no or minimal use. Well, if you have the same concept, you're mistaken. USB ports on a TV are there for a purpose; not one but many, in fact. You can use your TV in unique ways for added functionality and to make the most out of your purchase.

With recent advancements in technology, most devices and functions are now supported wirelessly, but USB ports, be it on a router, modem, or TV, can work in your favor. They're useful when you want to play saved media on a big screen, such as your family videos, or use some cool USB gadgets with your TV. Also, firmware upgrades using a USB drive are an efficient way to experience the latest features and updates on your existing TV. We'll now familiarize you with multiple uses for the USB ports on your TV that might surprise you. But before anything, let us clarify that not every TV has the same features and abilities, and the same settings may not apply to every brand and model. Therefore, the examples we mention here may only be applicable to certain TV brands.