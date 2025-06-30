13 Cool Gadgets To Plug Into Your TV's USB Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most TVs are standalone devices, in the sense that you do not need to plug any external accessories or peripherals into them to use them. Modern TVs have capable operating systems that can run streaming apps, services, and games. But if you have an older TV, you can always plug in a streaming stick or box like the Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Google Chromecast. However, these devices plug into the HDMI port of the TV. Have you wondered why most TVs have USB ports? Some may use them to charge smartphones or other accessories, but there's more to these USB ports than supplying power to connected devices. To explore the various uses, we scoured the internet and found several cool gadgets that plug into your TV's USB port.

While some of these devices enhance the functionality of your TV, others alter the aesthetic or improve existing features. From a gaming controller that lets you play cool games on the Play Store to LED strip lights that give your TV an amazing backdrop, here are 13 cool gadgets that are sure to impress you when plugged into a television. As a cherry on top, most gadgets on this list are affordable, so you can pick up multiple accessories to load up your TV's ports with interesting items.