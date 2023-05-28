How To Install Android Apps On A Smart TV

Smart TVs are much more compelling than their not-so-smart counterparts. They can be used to browse the internet, play games, video call, and more, and this experience is enriched further by apps, especially for open platforms like Android.

The video content available through online streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ has increased the demand for smart TVs. Per industry reports, almost every household in the U.S. has at least one TV, while other estimates suggest more than 80% of Americans either have a smart TV or streaming device attached to an old TV.

Google's Android TV and Amazon's Fire OS are among the most popular platforms for their affordability and availability across brands. Android TV and Fire OS allow you to install Android apps to expand your horizons. Besides these platforms, some TV brands use a generic Android-based interface to avoid licensing fees associated with Android TV, but that doesn't stop you from installing Android apps.

This guide walks you through several methods to install Android apps on a smart TV. Notably, these methods do not apply to smart TVs running Samsung's Tizen, LG's webOS, Apple's tvOS, Roku, and other non-Android TV interfaces.