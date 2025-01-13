4 Roku Alternatives For Streaming Movies And TV Shows

Times have changed significantly since millennials were children, when their parents had to pay for cable to watch all their favorite shows. If they wanted movies too, they had to pay extra and then on top of that, if they had to choose between multiple bundles. Some of those bundles had the HBO and Cinemax channels but not Showtime, while another bundle had Showtime and Starz but not HBO and Cinemax. It was a headache. Then Netflix started up its streaming service and not only minimized the headache, offering a plethora of favorite TV shows and movies, but it was also cheaper than any cable TV bundle. Thus started the cord-cutting movement and the proliferation of streaming platforms.

To accommodate the wide variety of streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, there are smart TVs and media players like Roku's devices that allow you to download any of the more popular services. With Roku, you can choose the Roku Stick– if you already have a TV — or a Roku TV if you're in the market for a new one. With any Roku device you can access Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, and the other mainstream streaming platforms. Moreover, Roku is seen as a budget-friendly option, with a Roku Stick 4K coming in at around $42 and the Roku HD Express being under $20. If you're in the market for a streaming device with a smooth UI or one that meshes with an ecosystem you're already a part of, there are some alternatives out there.

