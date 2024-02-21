How To Set Up Picture-In-Picture On Amazon Fire TV Devices
Amazon Fire TV is one of the best deals for streaming, giving users easy access to apps and live TV with an easy-to-use, plug-and-play device. However, because of its simplicity, it is missing some go-to features, leading many to find other options — like apps that are only available through sideloading — to get the most out of their Fire TVs.
Unfortunately, picture-in-picture is one of the features missing from Fire TVs. Well, at least in the traditional sense. On most display devices — TVs, monitors, and even smartphones — you can use picture-in-picture (PiP) to force a video into a smaller window, freeing up the majority of the screen for other uses. Think of playing a YouTube video in the corner of your phone's screen while you scroll through social media. Fire TVs don't support the traditional PiP, but you can do another version using your Alexa and smart home cameras.
Users of Amazon's go-to streaming devices can have Alexa pull up a small window, showing a live feed from your Ring doorbells or other cameras. It may not be the picture-in-picture you want, but it certainly has its uses, even if the setup is a little tedious.
How to use picture-in-picture on Fire TV
First, to make Amazon Fire TV's picture-in-picture mode work, you must own a Fire TV device, an Alexa, and a smart camera. While the camera doesn't have to be from Amazon's brand Ring, the more name-brand it is, the likelier it will work. If you aren't sure if your camera is compatible, attempt the set-up process and you'll have the answer. Also, Amazon's limited picture-in-picture mode is only available on select Fire TV models. Those capable of PiP are the Fire TV Cube devices, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Toshiba M550 Series, all Fire TV Omni Series devices (including the QLED Series), and Fire TV 4-Series.
Follow these steps to use picture-in-picture on a Fire TV device:
- Open the Alexa app on any smart device. Your phone will likely be the easiest.
- Tap "More."
- Select "Add a Device."
- Select "Camera."
- Find your brand of smart camera and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.
Once finished, you can use voice commands like, "Show my camera," and Alexa will pull up your device's live feed in a smaller window on your Fire TV. If you have a Ring doorbell, the picture-in-picture automatically pops up when someone rings the doorbell — no setup required.