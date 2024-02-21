How To Set Up Picture-In-Picture On Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon Fire TV is one of the best deals for streaming, giving users easy access to apps and live TV with an easy-to-use, plug-and-play device. However, because of its simplicity, it is missing some go-to features, leading many to find other options — like apps that are only available through sideloading — to get the most out of their Fire TVs.

Unfortunately, picture-in-picture is one of the features missing from Fire TVs. Well, at least in the traditional sense. On most display devices — TVs, monitors, and even smartphones — you can use picture-in-picture (PiP) to force a video into a smaller window, freeing up the majority of the screen for other uses. Think of playing a YouTube video in the corner of your phone's screen while you scroll through social media. Fire TVs don't support the traditional PiP, but you can do another version using your Alexa and smart home cameras.

Users of Amazon's go-to streaming devices can have Alexa pull up a small window, showing a live feed from your Ring doorbells or other cameras. It may not be the picture-in-picture you want, but it certainly has its uses, even if the setup is a little tedious.