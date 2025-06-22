These 10 Alternatives To Zoom Also Offer No Time Limit

Video conferencing has now become a part of our daily lives. Whether you're running a remote team, attending online classes, or simply catching up with a friend, a video call is the best way to communicate effectively. During the pandemic, many users resorted to Zoom for this purpose since it was a popular app, and it was free. Zoom's free tier — while feature-rich — caps meetings at 40 minutes, which isn't ideal when having important discussions. Thankfully, several alternatives offer unlimited meeting durations on their free plans, delivering effective tools without a paywall. These alternatives match or even outshine Zoom in areas like privacy, ease of use, or unique features — making them perfect for diverse needs. We've compiled 10 Zoom alternatives that let you talk as long as you want without spending a dime.

These tools have been handpicked for their accessibility, functionality, and standout features. From seamless integrations with other workspaces to privacy-first solutions that can be self-hosted, we've covered them all. Whether you're a student juggling group projects, a freelancer coordinating with clients, or just catching up with family, there's something for everyone. Each platform has been evaluated for its key features, why it's worth using, and who it's for. It's time to say goodbye to Zoom's time limits and hello to uninterrupted conversations with anyone around the world. Most importantly, all of these apps can be used on any platform — from laptops to smartphones to even smart TVs!