The FaceTime Feature That'll Make It Easier To Follow Conversations

Apple's FaceTime app is best known for letting you make audio and video calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, but there's much more to the app than that. For example, you can share your screen with another caller or start a SharePlay session to watch a video, listen to music, and even start a group workout. With iOS 17, Apple has introduced the ability to leave audio and video messages, trigger gesture-based reactions, and even use FaceTime on Apple TV.

Apple also has features that make it easier to hear FaceTime conversations. For example, there's support for Spatial Audio and the ability to use voice isolation to filter background sounds. In 2022, Apple introduced Live Captions for people who are deaf or hard of hearing on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and the feature is supported on FaceTime too. Live Captions translate spoken language into text and display it on your screen in real-time.

If you find it hard to follow conversations on FaceTime, Live Captions are a helpful feature to enable on your Apple device. It's worth noting that Live Captions are currently in beta, so they might not be completely accurate. Apple says that Live Captions in FaceTime calls are generated on-device, so they're completely private.