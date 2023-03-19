Sharing Your iPhone Screen On FaceTime Is Easy - Here's How To Do It

One of the best features almost all mobile devices offer these days is the ability to connect with people via video call. Depending on which video messaging service you prefer to use, you can even inject a little bit of whimsy into your virtual conversations by applying camera filters, using artificial backgrounds, and even playing in-app games, or using SharePlay to watch videos together. In fact, when it is necessary, you can also share your phone screen so that the person you are in a video chat with can see what you're seeing.

Every iPhone and iPad comes equipped with FaceTime, Apple's built-in video-messaging app. While most people know the service as a quick way to make video calls with fellow iPhone and iPad users, there are other useful things you can do with it, like giving your call recipient a sneak peek of your iPhone screen.

This FaceTime feature can be beneficial in many situations, namely when you are asking (or teaching) other people to navigate their mobile devices in a tutorial capacity. You can also utilize it to show friends media content saved on your phone when you don't want to send them the actual file.