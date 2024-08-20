What Exactly Is The Docker Engine (And What Is It Used For)?

Those familiar with virtual machines will appreciate the sheer amount of convenience they bring in the field of testing and development. Working in an isolated environment not only grants you access to specific architecture, but also makes debugging and recovery significantly easier in case things go south, since your host machine remains unaffected. VMs are also a great way to steer away from common mediums of malware transmission on desktop PCs.

A virtual machine still requires you to install an entire operating system, like Linux Mint, to yield the most benefits, and this consumes a good chunk of your system resources, including CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage. This is where Docker comes in and provides developers a way to test, code, and ship apps in an environment that closely mimics how a virtual machine works, but without enforcing the installation of a fully-fledged OS.

Docker utilizes containers, that are essentially standardized units of software that are lightweight, yet self-sufficient. Each container shares the OS kernel, meaning it doesn't ask for nearly as much horsepower to host apps. Docker containers include system libraries, code, runtime, and other dependencies required to run the app they are tasked with holding. All of this is possible thanks to the Docker Engine — and here's the secret sauce behind it.

