Linux Mint Explained: All You Need To Know About The Free, Open-Source Operating System

There are a few different reasons why the average person — as opposed to an enthusiast tinkerer — might want to try out one of the many available flavors of free Linux-based operating systems. If someone doesn't use their computer for much beyond basic tasks like web browsing and word processing, then there's a decent argument that they might be fine with one of the more user-friendly Linux software distributions ("distros").

Some Linux distros, particularly those built to be lightweight, can sometimes be used to get extra life out of an older computer — to the point that there are companies running TV commercials aimed at older customers selling bootable "live" Linux USB sticks for that purpose. Another use case is having bootable live Linux USB drives handy in case of emergency — you can have at least some semblance of a computer in the event of an issue that prevents you from booting into Windows.

These days, when it comes to introducing Linux to someone who's never tried it before, the distro that's usually pointed to is Linux Mint. Linux Mint's "about" page describes it as "a modern, elegant and comfortable operating system which is both powerful and easy to use."

With almost two decades of history behind it, it's become the brand name in user-friendly Linux distros, and that reputation is well-earned.

[Featured image by Clement Lefebvre via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]