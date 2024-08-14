What Is An API (And What Does This Abbreviation Stand For)?

Discussing technical jargon isn't everyone's favorite pastime, but it's important to understand how the technology we use works, at least on a basic level.

API is one technical term that comes up fairly often, especially in professional settings and discussions about software development. In recent years, this terminology has seeped into mainstream conversations. For example, you might recall the public debate last year when Reddit made some controversial changes to its API, or you might have read something about locating your ChatGPT API key.

The good news is that the concept is simpler than it seems at a glance, and you don't need to be a programmer or a techie to understand the role APIs play in our lives.

API is an abbreviation. In API, the "A" stands for application, "P" stands for programming, and "I" stands for interface. Obviously, that alone doesn't really say much, so here's what else you need to know about APIs and how they work.