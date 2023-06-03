What Is The ChatGPT API Key And Where Do You Find It?

As ChatGPT rises in both complexity — not to mention popularity — more apps, websites, and services are starting to make use of its features. Certain websites allow you to ping ChatGPT's servers with inquiries without actually having to go to OpenAI's website, which is quite convenient. Maybe you want some AI assistance in writing your email, or maybe you need a mostly-competent chatbot to run customer support for you. Whatever your AI-related needs, a ChatGPT hookup can put OpenAI's tools to work for you.

However, to access these features you will need to perform an extra step for whatever service you're trying to use. Specifically, you need to provide a ChatGPT API key, which will unlock the proverbial door that is ChatGPT functionality. Most services with ChatGPT integration will require an OpenAI API key to function, so you'll need to understand how to retrieve that key, as well as what it actually is.

Here is what you need to know about ChatGPT's API key.