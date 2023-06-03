What Is The ChatGPT API Key And Where Do You Find It?
As ChatGPT rises in both complexity — not to mention popularity — more apps, websites, and services are starting to make use of its features. Certain websites allow you to ping ChatGPT's servers with inquiries without actually having to go to OpenAI's website, which is quite convenient. Maybe you want some AI assistance in writing your email, or maybe you need a mostly-competent chatbot to run customer support for you. Whatever your AI-related needs, a ChatGPT hookup can put OpenAI's tools to work for you.
However, to access these features you will need to perform an extra step for whatever service you're trying to use. Specifically, you need to provide a ChatGPT API key, which will unlock the proverbial door that is ChatGPT functionality. Most services with ChatGPT integration will require an OpenAI API key to function, so you'll need to understand how to retrieve that key, as well as what it actually is.
Here is what you need to know about ChatGPT's API key.
What is an API key?
So, what is an API key? API stands for Application Programming Interface, referring to a software interface through which two or more programs communicate. It's also occasionally used as a blanket term to refer to standalone applications, particularly those found on smartphones. As such, an API key is an alphanumeric key generated for your account for that app or service that, when provided to someone else, allows them to use that app or service on your behalf.
In the case of ChatGPT, the API key is generated for your specific ChatGPT account, then provided to websites or separate apps that want to make use of ChatGPT's features. Apps need your API key to use ChatGPT because without it they would need to pay for usage tokens themselves to access ChatGPT's servers. By piggybacking off of your account, the app saves money, and you get to use ChatGPT through their service. It's a win-win for everyone.
How to find your API key
You can retrieve your unique API key anytime from OpenAI's website, which means you'll need to make an OpenAI account if you haven't already.
-
Visit the OpenAI platform website.
-
Click the Log In button on the top right to log into your OpenAI account.
-
On your personal page, click API Keys under the User section of the sidebar.
-
Click the Create New Secret Key button.
-
In the new window, click the Create Secret Key button.
-
A new API key will be generated for you to copy and paste. Once you have it copied, click the Done button to close the window.
For security purposes, you can only generate one API key for your OpenAI account at a time, so make sure you store it somewhere that you can find it. You can only view your API key once after generating it, so if you lose it, you'll need to generate a fresh one. Remember, your API key is strictly for your usage, so don't share it. Every time a service pings ChatGPT's servers with your API key, it's in your name, so if it's using any premium features, you're the one who will have to foot the bill for it.