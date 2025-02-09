12 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Chromecast Device

We'd be remiss not to put the most important piece of information right up front: the Google Chromecast has been discontinued. It's been replaced after over a decade of tenure by the next-generation Google Streamer, marking the next phase in Google's streaming lineup. However, Google will continue to sell Chromecast units until the remaining stock runs out. At the time of writing, they are still for sale on Google's website for as low as $29.99.

Considering that prices are likely to drop in the wake of the Google Streamer — especially if buying used — the Chromecast is a hard streaming device to beat. It's getting updated with Android 14 despite its discontinuation, which will bring all the latest and greatest features. Really, the only limitations here are whether you like the feature set and interface, and whether the Chromecast supports your favorite streaming service apps.

For those concerned about feature and security updates, there's some good news as well. The 4K Chromecast gets updates until September 2025, with its HD little brother getting them until 2027. That said, this is Google we are talking about — the king of canceling products that are actually useful. If the company can axe something as popular as its Podcasts app, then there's no telling what could be in store for the Chromecast if the tech giant wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. Then again, $29.99 is chump change for a device that can transform any TV with HDMI into a smart TV.

