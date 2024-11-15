Roku Ultra Vs Roku Streambar: 8 Big Differences To Consider

If you've already ditched cable for a modern streaming device, then chances are you've heard about Roku. It's easily one of the fan-favorite streaming devices, and for good reasons. You can use it to access over 350 live TV channels for free, stream your preferred movies and shows from your app of choice, in the best possible quality, and even enjoy listening privately via the headphone jack on the remote. There are also other nifty hidden features of the Roku device that makes your watching experience more convenient — from the powerful search functionality to the entertaining free games.

If you're convinced and want to make Roku a part of your entertainment setup, you've got several options to pick from. Two of the best are the Roku Ultra and the Roku Streambar. Both come with features like 4K streaming and Dolby support, but beyond that, how exactly do they differ and which one is the better fit for you? Here's all you need to consider.