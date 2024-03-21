What To Do If Your Android Device Won't Cast To Your Smart TV

Though something is appealing about going the old-school route and using your remote to navigate apps on your smart TV, there's arguably just as much appeal — if not more — to casting the video to your TV from the streamer's mobile app using a protocol like Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast. Some people might have an easier time searching for something to watch on the mobile app when it comes to typing, or maybe it's easier for them to see. However, adding in the variables of two devices talking to each other over a Wi-Fi network can introduce some additional potential problems.

Specifically, when using Chromecast on the feature-loaded Google TV or the equally efficient Android TV, you might encounter a problem where the Chromecast button isn't showing up in the app, or maybe it does and then when you try to cast it to your TV, nothing really happens. It can be incredibly frustrating when you're hankering to watch some TV, but thankfully, the fixes for this kind of problem are pretty standardized. So, if you have a TV running Google TV or Android TV and you've run into problems with the Chromecast feature, read on to learn how to fix them.