All The New Features Your Google TV Is Getting

Another of Google's CES announcements included a surprising focus on TikTok, which can now be broadcast to any Chromecast enabled device, including Google TV devices. There was previously a TikTok app that could be installed on Google TV from the Play Store, but now, you can simply cast your For You feed directly to the screen. It's hard to know how many people are clamoring for the ability to watch vertical videos designed to be viewed on a smartphone on their horizontally oriented TVs, but if you're one of them, Google has you covered.

Generally, more compatibility between platforms is a net positive. Casting a TikTok video to the big screen sure beats making your friends huddle around you to watch it on your phone, and if you're trying to learn the latest dance trends, that might be easier to do from your TV as well. Google also promises to extend TikTok casting to live video streams, though that will be coming at a later date. Those who want to watch TikTok Live on their TVs may already be able to do so by mirroring their phone screen, though of course that means losing the ability to do other things on the phone during that viewing process.