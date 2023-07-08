How To Make Your Old PC Into A Home Media Streaming Server

Have an old PC lying around that no one is using? You might want to consider converting it into a media streaming server. There was a time when people had separate devices for everything. The TV was for watching broadcast television programs and the radio was for listening to music and talk shows. Things are different now, but many of you might find yourselves juggling multiple devices, each with its own controller, input, and cables. It doesn't have to be that way though. Imagine being able to use your phone to pull up your cousin's wedding video — which is stored on your desktop — and then broadcasting it to your television with the touch of a button.

A home media server makes that possible. It allows you to stream TV, music, games, photos, documents, and more to your home media center and other devices without needing separate accounts and applications. It might seem complicated, but setting one up is surprisingly simple.

A media server is basically just a computer. It uses all the same components that you would find in a typical home PC, but a few applications allow those who install them to use one of these computers as a broadcast hub for all of their other devices. Most of these also allow you to turn any smartphone or tablet into the controller for the entire system if you so choose. Here's how to set one up.