Plex Free Movies and TV gets huge library of new content from Crackle

Home media server company Plex has announced an expansion of its free content streaming integrations with the addition of Crackle. The expansion is available for Plex users in the United States, the company announced on Friday, bringing thousands of new additions to the platform’s growing number of free streaming options. Because the content is integrated in the Plex app, you won’t have to toggle between it, Crackle, and other free video apps.

Though Plex is best known for its home media server software, it has expanded beyond that, also offering its users direct access to music, podcasts, and, as its most recent addition, free streaming content in its apps. The ‘Watch Free’ content is drawn from a variety of sources, including Magnolia Pictures, Lionsgate, MGM, Warner Bros., and Legendary.

Crackle is the latest partner to get on board with the platform, making its ad-supported content available to stream directly within the Plex app. Free content across the catalog includes everything from Bollywood musicals to sports documentaries, blockbuster movies, and TV shows.

Crackle’s addition includes a number of hits and popular shows like Roseanne, Failure to Launch, The Illusionist, and more. Users can find this content with the Plex app’s ‘Movies & TV’ section on their TV, desktop, or mobile devices. Content is presented with the same interface used to display the user’s own videos, including the title and description, Rotten Tomatoes ratings, genre info, director and cast data, and more.

Plex boasts that with this addition, US users now have access to more movies than are available on Netflix — though, of course, you have to watch advertisements in this case. The integration includes Crackle original content like Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life. The company teases that it is working on getting additional partners to grow this library of free content.