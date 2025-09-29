13 Of The Cheapest TVs Worth Buying In 2025, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As of 2025, TVs have become absurdly inexpensive on average. While some large-scale 8K screens might cost upwards of $5,000, those willing to compromise on something smaller will only need a couple of hundred bucks at most. You'll have to be careful about which one you choose in those lower price ranges, especially since there are plenty of cheap TVs to avoid due to quality issues or poor feature sets. But you can always rely on other users to help point you toward cheap TVs that are actually worth buying.

You can find a wide variety of TVs across many different storefronts, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The popularity of models tends to be quite different depending on the vendor you're buying from and the size you're getting. One model might have over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon while hardly getting nearly as much praise or attention from Target shoppers. It's worth looking at many different sources for TV reviews, as an unknown brand or model might end up being more reliable than it seems.