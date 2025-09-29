13 Of The Cheapest TVs Worth Buying In 2025, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As of 2025, TVs have become absurdly inexpensive on average. While some large-scale 8K screens might cost upwards of $5,000, those willing to compromise on something smaller will only need a couple of hundred bucks at most. You'll have to be careful about which one you choose in those lower price ranges, especially since there are plenty of cheap TVs to avoid due to quality issues or poor feature sets. But you can always rely on other users to help point you toward cheap TVs that are actually worth buying.
You can find a wide variety of TVs across many different storefronts, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The popularity of models tends to be quite different depending on the vendor you're buying from and the size you're getting. One model might have over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon while hardly getting nearly as much praise or attention from Target shoppers. It's worth looking at many different sources for TV reviews, as an unknown brand or model might end up being more reliable than it seems.
Vizio VFD40M-08
Even with the number of different Vizio televisions available, the VFD40M-08 stands out. Its 4.1-star average from over 5,300 Amazon reviews might not be perfect, but it still reflects a great deal of satisfaction from customers. All this basic 40-inch 1080p screen really needs to do is perform its functions well and handle its built-in "smart" services without issue. For around 80% of reviewers, it manages to do that just fine, which makes its base $170 asking price perfectly reasonable.
The VFD40M-08 shares its reviews with an identical 32-inch model. The reason that model isn't being given a direct recommendation is that its price is within $10 of the larger version, and there's no major difference between the two models. Unless you genuinely don't have the space for it, you won't have much excuse not to simply spring for the larger TV. Forty inches, especially on a 1080p screen, is not the point at which a TV gets too big to reasonably enjoy.
Hisense A4 Series
The A4 Series of Hisense TVs provides a bit more variety between its different sizes. A 32-inch model has a list price of around $150 but also only offers 720p resolution, while a 40-inch model is $30 more with 1080p. These TVs also support Dolby Audio and Roku, which has helped Hisense earn recognition as one of the best Roku TV brands worth buying. Anything in the A4 lineup can make a great gift for an older relative who still hasn't upgraded their TV to something more modern.
Owners of the Hisense A4 Series aren't very negative, either. They only have a little over 1,200 total ratings on Amazon, but 88% of those ratings are 4 or 5 stars. It has a much higher average than the VFD40M-08 along with a much lower number of 1-star reviews, so you're unlikely to be displeased if you get one for yourself. Even if the cheapest model might not have quite the same image quality, its extra features and easier-to-use interface are likely to satisfy you.
Amazon 2-Series Fire TV
When it comes to Amazon itself, its 2-Series Fire TV is the cheapest option offered by the brand. For a $150 MSRP, you get a 32-inch 720p screen with Amazon's Fire TV service built in. If you want to bump yourself up to a 40-inch 1080p model, you'll need to spend another $100, which can make it seem a bit lacking compared to the Hisense A4 Series. Its reviews are impressive, with a 4.4-star average across 12,600 ratings, but its higher cost leaves a lot to be desired.
The biggest reason you'd want an Amazon 2-Series Fire TV is for easier integration with other Amazon products and services. On top of increased Alexa functionality and quick access to the various perks you get with an Amazon Prime subscription, buyers can also get a 4-year protection plan on either model for around $25-$30 extra. Every little bit of reliability can help increase the lifespan of your hard-earned tech, even if it might seem nonsensical to add a protection plan to such a cheap television.
TCL S3
The TCL S3 models go one step further in terms of affordability, making very few compromises even at their price point. The 32-inch S3 is priced at around $100 while still offering full 1080p HD resolution. The 40-inch variant doesn't have any differences in terms of features or resolution, but it's hard to recommend for an extra $50. Neither model has full HDR settings or Dolby Atmos, but they do include Amazon's Fire TV service, which can be a good bonus if that happens to be your preferred Smart TV OS.
The S3 TVs hold a 4.2-star average on Amazon across nearly 1,900 ratings. Most reviewers are pleased, though some mention issues like the slowness of the operating system and the presence of a bright "standby light" that constantly stays on. Interestingly, you can also find different versions of this TV on other storefronts. For example, Best Buy has a version with Google TV rather than Fire TV, and you can even find bigger models that offer Roku instead.
Pioneer Xumo TV
Also found on Best Buy is the Pioneer Xumo TV, priced at a minimum of $150 and offering one of the only examples of 4K resolution in this budget. In fact, it boasts more features than nearly anything else here with the inclusion of HDR support, three HDMI inputs, a 43-inch display, and Dolby Atmos. It's no wonder that it's one of the best-rated TVs on Best Buy with a 4.4-star average and over 1,800 reviews. All in all, there really isn't much to complain about here.
One potential drawback of these televisions is their included operating system. As their name implies, these models use Xumo TV, which is a non-standard service that wasn't even included in our list of major Smart TV OS options ranked worst to best. Many negative reviews mention how slow and clunky it can be, which isn't helped by reports of TVs breaking down after just a few months. Still, this represents only a small percentage of reviews overall, and all those extra features are arguably worth the risk at just $150.
Samsung 5 Series
Despite having fewer features than its Pioneer rival, Samsung's 40-inch 5 Series TV has a much better average rating of 4.7 stars from Best Buy customers, which is even more impressive since that average comes from almost 11,000 reviews. Yet its set of features is somewhat middling, only offering two HDMI inputs and a maximum of 1080p resolution, while lacking any HDR compatibility. That hasn't dissuaded owners from singing its praises, with many noting how crisp the picture is and how easy it is to use Samsung's Tizen Smart OS. At a price of $180, it still manages to be a strong competitor to the Pioneer Xumo TV thanks to its better reliability.
Interestingly, this TV model was originally released back in 2019. It doesn't even appear on Samsung's own website, with the closest available equivalent being the H5000F. That model boasts HDR features and is only $150, but it also has just a single HDMI input and is only 32 inches compared to the 5 Series TV's 40. You'll have to make some sort of trade-off either way, so it makes sense to go with the TV that has been praised by nearly 11,000 people.
TCL F35
TCL makes its way onto this list a second time thanks to the F35 Series of TVs, but not without a few caveats. Its $230 55-inch model earns a 4.4-star average from Best Buy with over 1,200 reviews, but the cheaper 43-inch version priced at $200 lacks the same widespread positivity. This really shouldn't matter since the only difference between each model is size, but it's a relatively expensive television either way. Only one other TV on this list has a minimum MSRP of over $200, raising the question of whether they're truly the "cheapest" models worth buying.
Of course, that increased price isn't just for show. The F35 Series boasts 4K resolution and has a similar feature set to the Pioneer Xumo TV. Instead of using a lesser-known OS, though, it's powered by Fire TV, making the experience more in line with what you'll expect from other brands. All things considered, spending $230 on a dependable 55-inch 4K screen isn't a bad idea at all.
Westinghouse 720p Roku TV
When looking over Target's offerings, the 32-inch Westinghouse 720p Roku TV manages to be relatively impressive — at least in terms of ratings. A 4.7-star average from over 9,000 reviews makes it one of the most well-regarded models you can find, and it's not too surprising to see why given its $120 list price. The resolution at 720p is far from impressive, and 32 inches isn't all that great either, but these baseline specs are to be expected at this point. It does at least offer some decent features with HDR support and three HDMI inputs.
This TV might not have made it here if it wasn't for its Target listing. You can also find it on Amazon, but it has far fewer ratings and costs $20 more. It even offers a smaller 24-inch model, but that still manages to be more expensive overall. The only downside of getting the TV from Target is that you might have to buy it in-store, with shipping options being far more limited by comparison.
Roku Select Series
For those who don't want to bother with switching between so many different brands for their preferred OS, the Roku Select Series is a very welcome option. It's the most expensive TV here at a base cost of $230, but it's also another 4K display with HDR. It's on a pretty similar level to the TCL F35, though it costs quite a bit more for a smaller screen size of just 43 inches. Whether that's a worthwhile price increase will depend on whether you prefer Fire TV; otherwise, the Select Series is one of the best Roku TVs to consider in 2025.
On Target, the 43-inch Roku Select Series has a 4.7-star average across over 1,100 ratings. Smaller versions of the TV are available with fewer ratings and lower averages, as well as larger versions that are just a bit too expensive to make it onto this list. You can expect a similar experience no matter which one you get, but the 32-inch model only has 720p resolution and no HDR support. You won't have that problem if you go for the 55-inch model or greater, but you'll really be stretching your budget at that point.
Vizio D-Series
At over 10,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars, it's no wonder the Vizio D-Series happens to be part of Target's bestsellers. It doesn't compromise much on quality even with an MSRP of just $130, still managing to offer 1080p resolution. It does fall a bit short in terms of features due to the lack of HDR and just two HDMI ports, and it's one of the smallest TVs you'll find at just 24 inches. Regardless, it's able to provide a fine baseline experience that few buyers would recommend against.
This model can also be found on Amazon with nearly 14,000 reviews and a decent average rating of 4.2 stars. The 32-inch and 40-inch models are also available, but they're all sold by third-party sellers rather than Amazon itself. Some of these sellers may not be completely legitimate, which is part of the risk you take when buying certain TVs on Amazon. As long as you're careful, though, there's really no major difference between getting the Vizio D-Series from there or buying it from Target.
onn TVs
You're unlikely to find any TVs as cheap and well-reviewed as those from Walmart's onn brand. The absolute cheapest model from this brand is a 24-inch 720p screen, and although its specs are at a baseline, it's listed for less than $75. The 32-inch model is just under $100, and it also boasts a 4.5-star average from over 61,000 reviews. That's more reviews than practically any other TV out there, and a vast majority of them are overwhelmingly positive.
Pretty much every onn TV has an absurdly high number of positive ratings while being relatively affordable. You can even stretch things a bit further with a 43-inch 4K model and still slip under $250. Outside of Walmart, onn doesn't have quite as much positive reception, with many people criticizing its image quality and overall longevity. Even so, you're really going to struggle to find any TV brand with cheaper options.
Hisense H4 Series
If you want a different flavor from Hisense beyond the A4 Series, you might want to look into the H4 Series. Walmart lists the 32-inch version at a little under $150, with a 4.3-star average across over 2,600 ratings. It's once again a 720p screen, and it lacks any HDR support, but it does have more HDMI inputs than its A4 counterpart. The H4 Series pretty much outclasses those models unless you manage to find them at deeper discounts.
Amazon has the whole H4 Series lineup at 4.5 stars from nearly 9,000 reviews. Unfortunately, all of those models are only available from third-party sellers, with even the 32-inch version coming from questionable sources. They're also more expensive as a result, priced much closer to $200, making it unlikely that you'll want to get them from anywhere other than Walmart. It makes for a good example of why you should look across a wide number of storefronts for cheap TVs rather than just sticking to the one you know best.
Philips 32PFL6452/F7
Philips found itself in a pretty decent spot in our list of major TV brands ranked worst to best, and its 32-inch Roku TV — the 32PFL6452/F7 — continues that trend of being just decent enough. Listed at $170 with just 32 inches, 720p resolution, and no HDR, it's pretty much on par with every other "baseline" TV you'll find here. Few reviewers had anything particularly bad to say about it at Walmart, with the model boasting a 4.3-star average across over 6,600 ratings. It's simply another cheap-yet-dependable product that's safe to rely on for the price.
This particular TV is also much harder to find than most others. Its only Amazon listing is for refurbished units, and the same goes for pretty much every other storefront that has the 32PFL6452/F7 as part of its lineup. It doesn't seem to be out of production, as Philips still includes a page for the TV on its website, but you probably won't find a brand-new model unless you stick to Walmart.
Methodology
This article sought to showcase TVs that were under $250 while still having an average rating of more than 4 stars across at least 1,000 user reviews on their respective storefronts. If there were cheaper models with fewer reviews or lower averages, they were not included. Used or open-box TVs were also not included in this list, as their overall quality tends to vary more than what you'd find from brand-new offerings.
This is not an objective list of the absolute best TVs you'll find for ultra-low costs. As always, your own results might vary depending on quality control and what features you're looking for. Still, it's worth considering the number of positive reviews from bestselling products, as that will give you an idea of how many customers left their purchase satisfied. It should at least give some reassurance that you aren't just buying a cheap TV, but a good TV, too.