4 Cheap TVs To Avoid, According To Consumer Reports

Buying a TV in 2025 is far from a straightforward endeavor, and the right product for you will depend entirely on what you're after. Tech and display enthusiasts, for example, will likely care about the differences between OLED and Mini LED TVs and shop accordingly, while the well-heeled will likely have no qualms about spending thousands on some of the most expensive TVs available on the market.

Cutting-edge display tech and ultra-high-end TVs are only part of the market, though, and a relatively small one at that. After all, not everyone has the interest or money to splurge on these living room luxuries. There are likely just as many of you out there shopping at the other end of the market, looking for deals on a new (or maybe even used) TV online or in brick-and-mortar stores. However, while there are many great budget-friendly TVs available, shopping at the cheap end also opens you up to the risk of buying a real dud of a TV.

To that end, the fine folks at Consumer Reports (CR) have assembled a list of four particularly bad deals that you shouldn't buy. Other trusted publications, including PCMag, RTINGS, and Tom's Guide, have similarly highlighted products that fall short in performance, value, or reliability. These TVs were released in 2023, but their shortcomings could very likely be extrapolated to fit the latest budget offerings. While these are not the only bad TVs out there — it's impossible to test them all, especially at the low end — this selection will at least give you a head start when shopping around.