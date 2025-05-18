Who Makes Toshiba TVs And Where Are They Built?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most Americans, the name Toshiba is usually linked to memories of consumer electronics products made by the Japanese electronics giant of the '80s and '90s. For several years, Toshiba was a name associated with quality consumer electronic products, personal computers, and a wide range of home appliances. Outside of these spaces, the company also had a presence in various segments like semiconductors, storage solutions, and even computer peripherals.

Perhaps one of the most popular product lines from Toshiba was its lineup of televisions, which, back in the day, were known for their high quality and excellent features while competing against other Japanese brands like Sony, Panasonic, and JVC. But have you wondered where these Toshiba TVs — particularly, the ones that are bound for the U.S. are manufactured?

From 1986 until 2011, Toshiba televisions bound for the North American and Mexican markets were manufactured at the company's own manufacturing plant located in Chihuahua, Mexico, located right across the border from the United States. In 2011, Toshiba sold this manufacturing plant to Taiwanese ODM (original design manufacturer) Compal. By 2015, Toshiba decided to exit the LCD TV manufacturing segment entirely and discontinued sales of its TVs in the U.S.

The Toshiba TV brand received a fresh lease of life three years later — in 2018 — after Chinese television major Hisense acquired 95% of Toshiba's TV manufacturing division — Toshiba Visual Services Corporation. The deal also gave Hisense the right to use the "Toshiba" brand name for the next 40 years. Soon after this deal was finalized, Toshiba-branded televisions made a comeback in the U.S. by using Hisense's existing manufacturing facilities in Mexico as the local manufacturing base.