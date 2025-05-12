10 TVs With DVD Players You Can Still Buy Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DVD players first entered the scene in 1996 in Japan. The capacity of the original DVD (Digital Video Disc), single-sided, single-layer DVD-1, was 1.46 GB. DVDs came to the U.S. a year later, in 1997, and the smash-hit disaster movie "Twister," released in 1996, was the first movie to come out on DVD in the U.S. Fun fact: the first DVD player in the world was from Toshiba — the Toshiba SD-3000 – which was first released in Japan in November 1996. However, it was Sony that brought the first DVD player to the U.S. in April 1997. In 2002, the Blu-Ray Disc Association (BDA) was formed to work on a new disc format with higher storage capacity.

Four years later, in 2006, exactly a decade after DVD's debut, Blu-ray Disc Format was officially adopted as the default for HD video and audio. Soon, the Blu-Ray format took over, and DVDs slowly became a thing of the past. Things got worse when online streaming players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others entered the scene and made movies and TV shows easily accessible through the internet. But DVDs haven't vanished from the scene and are still relevant to people who have a personal collection of movies, children's DVDs, or rare discs that aren't available on streaming platforms. For them, TVs with built-in DVD players are the best option.

A TV with DVD player combo — first launched by Bang & Olufsen in 2005 (Beovision 7) — is a device that remains relevant even today. While the options are getting scarce, there are still a bunch of good TVs with DVD players you can purchase in the U.S. Notably, the list below only includes TVs with built-in DVD players that are 32 inches or larger.

