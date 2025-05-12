10 TVs With DVD Players You Can Still Buy Today
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DVD players first entered the scene in 1996 in Japan. The capacity of the original DVD (Digital Video Disc), single-sided, single-layer DVD-1, was 1.46 GB. DVDs came to the U.S. a year later, in 1997, and the smash-hit disaster movie "Twister," released in 1996, was the first movie to come out on DVD in the U.S. Fun fact: the first DVD player in the world was from Toshiba — the Toshiba SD-3000 – which was first released in Japan in November 1996. However, it was Sony that brought the first DVD player to the U.S. in April 1997. In 2002, the Blu-Ray Disc Association (BDA) was formed to work on a new disc format with higher storage capacity.
Four years later, in 2006, exactly a decade after DVD's debut, Blu-ray Disc Format was officially adopted as the default for HD video and audio. Soon, the Blu-Ray format took over, and DVDs slowly became a thing of the past. Things got worse when online streaming players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others entered the scene and made movies and TV shows easily accessible through the internet. But DVDs haven't vanished from the scene and are still relevant to people who have a personal collection of movies, children's DVDs, or rare discs that aren't available on streaming platforms. For them, TVs with built-in DVD players are the best option.
A TV with DVD player combo — first launched by Bang & Olufsen in 2005 (Beovision 7) — is a device that remains relevant even today. While the options are getting scarce, there are still a bunch of good TVs with DVD players you can purchase in the U.S. Notably, the list below only includes TVs with built-in DVD players that are 32 inches or larger.
TuTu 32-inch 720p LED TV with built-in DVD player
The TuTu 32-inch LED TV with DVD player is a perfect choice for those looking for the basics. It is a non-smart TV but features a 720p HD 60Hz display, with the DVD player mounted on the back of the right side of the TV. The TuTu 32-inch TV with DVD player is a great option for small rooms, a kitchen, an office, or even an RV camper. This integrated DVD player lets you enjoy various formats — including DVD, CD, CDR, CDRW, VCD, and SVCD — directly on the TV without needing an external device.
The TV offers an immersive home entertainment experience and includes features such as built-in Dolby Digital Audio with high-quality dual speakers for ultimate surround sound. It also comes with Triple Noise Reduction technology that delivers crisp visuals with reduced flicker and motion blur — ideal for fast-paced content. It offers a variety of connectivity options, including three HDMI ports, a USB port, optical input, VGA, headphone output, and a digital TV tuner cable connection, allowing you to enjoy gaming, use it as a computer monitor, or plug in a Google TV streamer, Apple TV, Fire TV or any other streaming device.
The TuTu TV with DVD player also comes with Parental Control, allowing parents to monitor their children's viewing experience. The remote offers a handy "Quick Switch" function that lets you instantly switch between live TV and DVD. Thanks to its low-power operation, it's an eco-friendly option for everyday use. Currently, the TuTu 32-inch 720p LED TV with built-in DVD player is available on Amazon for $159.99.
ATYME 32-inch 720p LED TV with DVD combo
ATYME's TV with DVD combo comes with a 720p 1366x768 resolution LED 60Hz display. A 3000:1 contrast ratio and 8.5 ms response time ensure that content is presented at the highest quality. The DVD player is integrated into the back of the TV and supports DVD, SVCD, VCD, CD, and MP3/JPEG. Aside from featuring a built-in DVD player, the ATYME 32-inch 720P LED TV also comes with a bunch of connectivity ports, including a USB port, two HDMI ports, one antenna/cable TV port, CVBS and audio port, VGA, and a single PC audio port.
This American company, headquartered in San Diego, California, has equipped this model (320AM5DVD) with a Wide Color Controller that not only lets you view HD content in a wide spectrum of colors but also allows you to enjoy crisp and true colors even on non-HD content. This TV also supports the CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) function that enables you to use the TV remote to control your media boxes.
While the TV doesn't support Dolby Digital Audio, it has two 8W downward-firing speakers that are sufficient and loud enough for a small room, kitchen, or RV camper. Customers have praised the easy setup process and the sleek design of the TV. The ATYME 32-inch 720P LED TV with DVD combo is currently available for $164.99 on Amazon.
Emerson ETD-3250 32-inch HD LED TV with DVD Player
From the house of Emerson, a Fortune 500 company based in St. Louis, Missouri, comes the ETD-3250 TV with DVD player combo. It features a 32-inch 720p HD LED display with a 1366x768 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This TV-DVD player combo can be set up in a room, kitchen, or RV camper, and it can be either wall-mounted or placed on a tabletop — both options are available as in-box content. Emerson has equipped this ETD-3250 32-inch HD LED TV with a high-definition Digital ATSC TV tuner, allowing users to view local channels without the need for an external device.
Thanks to its HD LED panel, you can view content in 1080p, 1080i, 720p, and 480p. The built-in DVD player can be conveniently operated using a single remote that controls both the TV and the DVD functions. It supports DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, CD, and CD-R/RW formats. Although this is a non-smart TV, it includes three HDMI ports on the back of the TV, allowing you to plug in streaming devices and watch content on the go. In addition to HDMI ports, this Emerson TV also features RCA, VGA, PC audio, and USB 2.0 ports.
The TV also offers coaxial digital audio and a 3.5mm jack for connecting external speakers or headphones. The Emerson ETD-3250 32-inch HD LED TV with DVD player is available through Amazon or Walmart, with Walmart offering a lower price of $244.99.
Emerson 40-inch 1080p LED TV with DVD player
American company Emerson also offers a TV with a built-in DVD player in a 40-inch size. Not only is it bigger, but it is a 1080P Full HD LED TV with a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. This means that, in contrast to 720p, the picture will appear clearer, sharper, and more vibrant. Thanks to the 1080p display, users can watch 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p content without any issues. The DVD player is integrated into the back of the TV and supports MP3, BMP, and PNG formats as well. The TV supports the NTSC video system and comes equipped with two 8W speakers, sufficient to fill a small room, kitchen, or garage.
You will be able to play DVD, CD, CDR, CDRW, DVD-R, DVD+R, DVD-RW, DVD+RW, VCD, and SVCD optical disk types on the DVD player. There are a lot of connectivity options, such as three HDMI, an RF antenna input, VGA, PC audio, AV, and a USB port, allowing you to plug supported external devices into the TV. There is also an optical port and an earphone jack available, letting you plug in your headphones or speaker system.
The Emerson 40-inch 1080P LED TV with DVD player combo, model number ETD-4050, can be purchased from Amazon or Walmart. Since the product is unavailable on Amazon at the time of writing this article, the price of the TV is $337.16 on Walmart.
SYLVOX 32-inch 1080p Android TV with DVD player
SYLVOX offers a good range of TVs that are a great fit for small rooms, garages, or even a camper van. For those looking for a modern smart TV with a built-in DVD player, you should check out the SYLVOX 32-inch Smart TV with DVD player 1080p, under the company's Limo Series. The best part about this TV is that it is a full-fledged Android TV, meaning you will have access to the Google Play Store to download apps and games. It runs on the Android TV 11.0 operating system, and the full HD 1080p display offers crisp and stunning visuals from any position, thanks to the 178°H/178°V ultra-wide viewing angle.
Being an Android TV, it comes with voice and Google Chromecast support, letting you mirror your supported device to the TV and enjoy your content. The SYLVOX 32-inch 1080p Android TV also comes with a built-in DVD player, integrated on the back, that supports DVD, VCD, and CD types, adding flexibility to enjoy content on the move. The TV is packed with dual speakers that offer high-quality sound, reducing the need to purchase external speaker systems.
This SYLVOX TV also features Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi, letting you connect external devices or stream content at high speeds. It is also loaded with ports, including two USB, two HDMI, Line out, earphone jack, LAN, and optical out ports. It also has an integrated ATSC tuner. The TV boasts ultra-thin 0.04-inch side bezels, giving it a modern appeal. The SYLVOX 32-inch Smart TV with DVD player is versatile, as it can run on even 12V of power supply, making it a great addition to a small setup or an RV camper van. You can purchase it from either its official website or through Walmart, where it is currently available for $398.
Proscan 32-inch Class 720p HD LED TV with DVD combo
One of the cheapest options for a TV with a DVD player currently available is the Proscan 32-inch Class HD LED TV, model number PLDV321300. The TV features a 720p, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1366x768 pixel resolution display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a dynamic contrast ratio of 1200:1. The Proscan 32-inch Class 720p HD LED TV features a single USB, three HDMI ports, VGA, YPbPr, Coaxial, RF, PC audio, headphone, Optical Out, and AV Audio/Video ports.
The DVD player is integrated on the right side of the back panel, allowing you to pop in any of your favorite movies or personal media files and enjoy them on the go. The HD display lets you watch content in various display formats, including 480i, 480p, 576i, 576p, 720p, and 1080i. The panel is average and provides decent colors with 200 nits of peak brightness. The viewing angles are also decent at 175(H)/176(V), considering the price point.
This Proscan TV with DVD player combo comes with a 7ms response time, ensuring smooth transitions and reduced motion blur. The product is usually available on Amazon and Walmart, but at the time of writing, it is unavailable in both stores. However, it is in stock at Electronic Express for $149.95.
Westinghouse 32-inch HD DLED TV with built-in DVD player
Westinghouse is one of the popular names when it comes to TVs with DVD players built in. Their product, model number WD32HX5201, features a 32-inch 720p HD display with 1366x768 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The DVD player is located on the back of the TV, allowing you to enjoy your favorite movie or home video right out of the box.
The Westinghouse 32-inch HD TV with DVD player features two 8W down-firing speakers, which are good enough to fill a small room or RV. The viewing angles of the TV are also good at 178°(H) x 178°(V), and support for 16.7 million colors ensures vibrant picture quality. There are plenty of connectivity options, including VGA, PC audio, composite audio and video, USB, headphone, optical, and antenna cable inputs.
It also has three HDMI ports, giving you the flexibility to plug in your favorite streaming device. Westinghouse has included parental controls on the TV, allowing parents to block certain programs based on their ratings for children. For the time being, this TV with a DVD player combo can be purchased at its lowest price for $169.99 on Amazon.
GPX 40-inch 1080p LED TV with DVD combo
Another 40-inch TV with a DVD player combo on this list comes from the house of GPX. The GPX 40-inch 1080p LED TV with DVD combo, model number TDE4074BP, features a full HD 1920x1080 resolution with a 20,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, letting you enjoy content in impressive quality. It has a DLED panel, which differs from LED in a way that in DLED, LEDs are placed directly behind the screen, offering better brightness and contrast. You can view content in its standard 16:9 ratio or switch to 4:3, Zoom, or Cinema modes as well.
The built-in DVD player lets you enjoy your content in 720p, 1080i, and 1080p resolutions. There are multiple ports for connectivity, such as two USB ports, three HDMI ports, composite video, RCA stereo input/output, RF input, optical digital audio, and a headphone jack. The built-in dual 8W stereo speakers also offer a decent sound experience.
The integrated ATSC/NTSC tuner also adds flexibility to enjoy local television channels. Using the USB or memory card reader, you can view content in JPEG and MP3 formats on the TV. The GPX 40-inch 1080p LED TV with DVD combo is available on both QVC and Walmart, with the former offering it for $319.
Supersonic 32 LED TV with built-in DVD player
Another good option to consider is the Supersonic 32 LED TV with a built-in DVD player, model number SC-3222. It has a 720p, 1366x768 resolution, 60Hz panel that allows you to enjoy content in different resolutions, including 1080p, 1080i, 720p, and 480p, in crisp quality. The peak brightness is 200 nits, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 1000:1 isn't particularly impressive — they are average at best — but they will get the job done in indoor conditions. The TV supports 16.7 million colors and offers different color modes to let you enjoy your favorite movie in tones that suit your preference.
The display panel on the Supersonic 32 LED 720p TV with built-in DVD player comes with an 8ms response time and 178° (H), 178° (V) viewing angles, along with Digital Noise Reduction, ensuring that fast-moving scenes appear smooth. The two 8W down-firing speakers provide decent audio quality, with the option to enhance it further through custom audio settings. The built-in DVD player supports DVD, CD, CDR, CDRW, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, VCD, and SVCD formats.
It also comes with multiple connectivity ports, including three HDMI, VGA, PC audio, video, and a headphone jack. There is also a USB port where you can connect your memory card reader to play music, photos, or videos. While it is not available on Amazon, it can be purchased from Newegg for $228.99.
Sceptre E325BD-SR 32-inch LED TV with built-in DVD player
The Sceptre E325BD-SR 32-inch HD LED TV with a built-in DVD player is another popular option that lets you enjoy your favorite movies or personal home videos directly on your TV without needing an external DVD player. According to Amazon's product specifications, this TV offers a 720p HD 60Hz display with 8.8 ms response time and MEMC 120 technology that simulates a 120Hz refresh rate even on a 60Hz display. It also features noise reduction and MPEG noise reduction settings to deliver a smoother and visually pleasing viewing experience.
The display is decent at best, with a 3,500:1 dynamic contrast ratio and 250 nits of peak brightness — suitable for indoor viewing. Multiple picture modes and control options allow you to tweak colors. It comes with multiple ports, including a headphone jack, optical out, audio/video port, three HDMI, VGA, and one USB port. Using the HDMI port, you can plug in your Fire TV Stick or Roku streaming device and enjoy content from streaming services on this TV.
You'll likely experience better sound quality compared to other TVs on this list, as the Sceptre E325BD-SR TV comes with two 10W downward-firing speakers. There is also a 5-band equalizer setting and a surround sound mode. At the time of writing, the Sceptre E325BD-SR 32-inch LED TV with a built-in DVD player wasn't available on Amazon or Walmart, but it usually retails for $269.99.
Methodology
We have compiled this list by taking into consideration some of the best TVs with DVD player combo models available across Amazon, Newegg, Walmart, and Electronic Express. Also, we have included models that are 32 inches or bigger to ensure that the list is relevant to users who are looking for a decent-sized screen for a better viewing experience. We have also reviewed customer ratings, overall value, and product specifications to come up with this list.
Models that are still currently available for purchase in the U.S. have been chosen. Additionally, we gave preference to some popular brands in this category or those with stronger user feedback. However, please note that the listed products' availability, pricing, or listings may change over time, as some models could go out of stock, get discontinued, or see a price increase. We recommend checking retail sites before making a purchase.