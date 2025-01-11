Apple TV And Apple TV+: What's The Difference Between The Two Products?

The Apple TV 4K is a physical product that connects to your television and offers a way to enjoy movies, TV shows, and even a few games. It's similar in functionality to an Amazon Fire TV Stick, or the Google TV Streamer. If you have an older television, then grabbing a device like the Apple TV 4K is a comparatively affordable way to bring smart features to the big screen in your living room.

As long as your TV is compatible, the Apple TV lets you watch 4K content with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The streaming service or apps you use on the Apple TV 4K to watch movies and TV shows can differ. You have access to the App Store on the Apple TV and can install services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and anything else that's supported.

Apple has been refining the experience on the Apple TV for years, and there are several tvOS features you would want to start using, like Live Captions that can be enabled in FaceTime calls, or the Enhance Dialogue mode that can make on-screen chatter clearer to hear.

The Apple TV 4K starts at $129 for the 64GB version, and you can pick up a 128GB variant that comes with an Ethernet port for $149. Other specifications remain identical, and you get a Siri Remote and a power cord with every purchase.

