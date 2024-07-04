How To Watch Apple TV+ On Your Android And Other Devices

One of the most essential streaming services any TV and movie lover ought to have access to is Apple TV+. Not to be confused with the similarly named Apple TV — which generally refers to the actual device, or the app on which you can access other streaming services on — Apple TV+ is where you can access original content that may not be available anywhere else, among other newly released and popular titles you can view online. Having said that, if you have an Apple TV or the Apple TV app, you should be able to watch movies and shows available on Apple TV+.

The Apple TV app is already on Apple's slate of products, namely the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and the Apple TV. If you have one of these devices as well as an Apple TV+ membership, you can launch the app and immediately start binge-watching. If you don't have an Apple device, you can still get the Apple TV app on a variety of supported devices — such as smart TVs, streaming players, computers, gaming consoles, and Android devices — and view stuff on Apple TV+. Before you can do that, though, you have to ensure that you acquire an Apple TV+ subscription.