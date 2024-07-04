How To Create An Apple ID If You Don't Own An Apple Device

Those who have an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or the Apple TV will probably need to create an Apple ID to ensure that their personal data is secure, get device-specific customer support when needed, and can take advantage of important exclusive features and services. This includes the ability to connect all owned Apple devices via iCloud, purchase items in the App Store, use iMessage, enable Find My, and access services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

If you don't own one of the aforementioned Apple products, you may still want to have an Apple ID to access Apple services on your non-Apple gadget of choice. For instance, you may want one so you can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on your Roku streaming player. Or maybe in terms of streaming audio, you prefer Apple Music over Spotify. In both instances, you'd be required to create an Apple ID to gain entry to these platforms.