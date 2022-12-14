How To Cancel Your Apple TV+ Subscription

If you love television, there are now hundreds to consume content. Apart from the selections offered by cable TV, those who've dipped their toe in online streaming may find themselves signing up for a variety of subscription services. One such platform is Apple TV+. Contrary to what the name may imply, Apple TV+ is not only available to use on the company's slate of products, but those who have compatible smart TVs, streaming gadgets, and other supported devices may also sign up for an account and enjoy the platform's entire catalogue for a premium fee.

Those who buy a Mac computer, iPhone, or iPad can try Apple TV+ for free for three months. Others can get a free seven-day trial before being charged a fixed $6.99 monthly subscription. Alternatively, you can also access Apple TV+ through various Apple One plans, which package various paid Apple services, like Apple Music, Arcade, and iCloud+. They range from $16.95 to $32.95 per month. All these costs are applicable as of this writing and may be subject to change in the future, but as it stands, it may already seem like a good deal, especially if you are truly immersed in everything Apple has to offer.

However, if you are overwhelmed with the increasing number of streaming services to pay for and find you don't use Apple TV+ much, there are many ways to cancel.